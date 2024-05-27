College Football National Championship Odds for 2024
After last offseason's wave of historic conference realignment that becomes official this summer, the SEC and Big Ten emerged as the big winners, as the sport's two richest leagues, presumptive playoff favorites, and as college football's two budding super-conferences.
So it's not surprising that teams from those leagues are among the favorites to play for and win the expanded College Football Playoff national championship this season. Indeed, nine out of the 10 schools with the best odds to win the title hail from one or the other conference.
Here's an update of the 10 favorite college football teams to win the national championship, according to the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
College Football National Championships odds 2024
10. Michigan: +2500
College football's defending national champions went through a major makeover after losing key players, head coach Jim Harbaugh, and some notable assistants. Sherrone Moore steps in with questions at quarterback and offensive line, but has a skilled defensive core to build around.
9. Notre Dame: +2200
Marcus Freeman enters his third season leading the Fighting Irish, losing key offensive contributors, especially on the offensive line, but brings on transfer dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, wideout Beaux Collins, and boasts one of college football's best secondary pass defenses.
8. Penn State: +2000
The return of star tailbacks Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen bodes well to stabilize an offense that still needs to figure out how to best exploit quarterback Drew Allar's skill set. And find a new rotation on the offensive line, all while looking to maintain its elite defensive play from a year ago despite replacing both coordinators.
7. LSU: +1700
Improving one of college football's worst defenses is Job No. 1 for new coordinator Blake Baker, and that includes finding replacements for key outgoing talent, especially on the line. Garrett Nussmeier has the tools to succeed Jayden Daniels at quarterback, buoyed by what looks like another talented wide receiver corps.
6. Ole Miss: +1500
Portal King Lane Kiffin made another splash with notable transfer additions on defense like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen on the line, wide receiver Antwane Wells, and tailback Henry Parrish to help quarterback Jaxson Dart, who returns for another season helming the Rebs' offense.
5. Alabama: +1400
The Nick Saban era is over, and in steps Kalen DeBoer, one of college football's winningest active head coaches to lead the Crimson Tide into the future. Jalen Milroe returns at quarterback, behind what should be an improved line, and helped by a stronger ground game.
4. Oregon: +850
Dan Lanning has built another elite roster, one that will be physical in the trenches and boasts elite transfers in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart to lead the Ducks into the Big Ten, where they're already near the top of the odds in that league's title race, too.
3. Texas: +800
Heading into the SEC, the Longhorns look poised to make a run at the conference title right away, thanks to an offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, working behind an experienced line, and boasting credible wide receiver talent like Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, two principal transfer acquisitions this offseason.
2. Ohio State: +440
Ryan Day is under some pressure to change course in the series against Michigan after losing three straight games, and the Buckeyes were aggressive in the transfer portal: quarterback WIll Howard, tailback Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs highlight a strong transfer class. OSU also returns key defensive experience, especially on the edges.
1. Georgia: +300
Winning two national titles in three years, and narrowly missing the playoff a third straight time, the Bulldogs return as favorites to win another trophy. Carson Beck returns at quarterback after a highly-efficient outing last year, with key transfers at skill positions, and a veteran core on defense that Kirby Smart can build around. But this schedule is much tougher in 2024.
