College Football HQ

College Football National Championship Odds for 2024

A look at the latest odds to win the college football national championship in 2024 as we look ahead to an expanded playoff format.

James Parks

Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season.
Scenes from a college football game during the NCAA season. / USA Today Sports | Imagn
In this story:

After last offseason's wave of historic conference realignment that becomes official this summer, the SEC and Big Ten emerged as the big winners, as the sport's two richest leagues, presumptive playoff favorites, and as college football's two budding super-conferences.

So it's not surprising that teams from those leagues are among the favorites to play for and win the expanded College Football Playoff national championship this season. Indeed, nine out of the 10 schools with the best odds to win the title hail from one or the other conference.

Here's an update of the 10 favorite college football teams to win the national championship, according to the latest odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

College Football National Championships odds 2024

10. Michigan: +2500

Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji runs with the ball during a college football game in the Big Ten.
Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji runs with the ball during a college football game in the Big Ten. / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

College football's defending national champions went through a major makeover after losing key players, head coach Jim Harbaugh, and some notable assistants. Sherrone Moore steps in with questions at quarterback and offensive line, but has a skilled defensive core to build around.

9. Notre Dame: +2200

Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard throws a pass during a college football game.
Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard (13) who is hurt, dresses and throws some pre-game passes with fellow quarterbacks Saturday, April 20, 2024, at the annual Notre Dame Blue-Gold spring football game at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend. / MANDATORY CREDIT GREG SWIERCZ / USA

Marcus Freeman enters his third season leading the Fighting Irish, losing key offensive contributors, especially on the offensive line, but brings on transfer dual-threat quarterback Riley Leonard, wideout Beaux Collins, and boasts one of college football's best secondary pass defenses.

8. Penn State: +2000

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar attempts a pass during a college football game in the Big Ten.
Nov 11, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) throws a pass against the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter at Beaver Stadium. / Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

The return of star tailbacks Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen bodes well to stabilize an offense that still needs to figure out how to best exploit quarterback Drew Allar's skill set. And find a new rotation on the offensive line, all while looking to maintain its elite defensive play from a year ago despite replacing both coordinators.

7. LSU: +1700

LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier attempts a pass during a college football game in the SEC.
Oct 21, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (13) throws a pass against the Army Black Knights during the second half at Tiger Stadium. / Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

Improving one of college football's worst defenses is Job No. 1 for new coordinator Blake Baker, and that includes finding replacements for key outgoing talent, especially on the line. Garrett Nussmeier has the tools to succeed Jayden Daniels at quarterback, buoyed by what looks like another talented wide receiver corps.

6. Ole Miss: +1500

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart attempts a pass during a college football game in the SEC.
Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) passes the ball during the first half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. / Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Portal King Lane Kiffin made another splash with notable transfer additions on defense like Walter Nolen and Princely Umanmielen on the line, wide receiver Antwane Wells, and tailback Henry Parrish to help quarterback Jaxson Dart, who returns for another season helming the Rebs' offense.

5. Alabama: +1400

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the SEC.
Jan 1, 2024; Pasadena, CA, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) runs against the Michigan Wolverines in the third quarter in the 2024 college football playoff semifinal game at Rose Bowl. / Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Nick Saban era is over, and in steps Kalen DeBoer, one of college football's winningest active head coaches to lead the Crimson Tide into the future. Jalen Milroe returns at quarterback, behind what should be an improved line, and helped by a stronger ground game.

4. Oregon: +850

Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel attempts a pass during a college football game in the Big Ten.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel throws the ball during the Oregon Ducks’ Spring Game Saturday, April 27. 2024 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore. / Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA

Dan Lanning has built another elite roster, one that will be physical in the trenches and boasts elite transfers in quarterback Dillon Gabriel and wide receiver Evan Stewart to lead the Ducks into the Big Ten, where they're already near the top of the odds in that league's title race, too.

3. Texas: +800

Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers attempts a pass during a college football game in the SEC.

Heading into the SEC, the Longhorns look poised to make a run at the conference title right away, thanks to an offense led by quarterback Quinn Ewers, working behind an experienced line, and boasting credible wide receiver talent like Isaiah Bond and Matthew Golden, two principal transfer acquisitions this offseason.

2. Ohio State: +440

Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson on a rushing attempt during a college football game in the Big Ten.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) rushes during the NCAA football game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA

Ryan Day is under some pressure to change course in the series against Michigan after losing three straight games, and the Buckeyes were aggressive in the transfer portal: quarterback WIll Howard, tailback Quinshon Judkins, and safety Caleb Downs highlight a strong transfer class. OSU also returns key defensive experience, especially on the edges.

1. Georgia: +300

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck attempts a pass during a college football game in the SEC.
Oct 28, 2023; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) throws the ball against the Florida Gators. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports

Winning two national titles in three years, and narrowly missing the playoff a third straight time, the Bulldogs return as favorites to win another trophy. Carson Beck returns at quarterback after a highly-efficient outing last year, with key transfers at skill positions, and a veteran core on defense that Kirby Smart can build around. But this schedule is much tougher in 2024.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

-

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Picks

Published |Modified
James Parks

JAMES PARKS

James Parks is the founder and publisher of College Football HQ. He previously covered football for 247Sports and CBS Interactive. College Football HQ joined the Sports Illustrated Fannation Network in 2022.