Oklahoma vs. Tulane early game odds, prediction, how to watch
Coming off a close win over Houston at home, Oklahoma welcomes Group of Five challenger and potential playoff hopeful Tulane this weekend before embarking on a tough SEC schedule.
Oklahoma was held to two second-half points and was outgained in total yards by the Cougars while leading by just two points in the fourth quarter until a safety with under two minutes left.
Tulane nearly took down a ranked Kansas State at home last week, appearing to score a tying touchdown with 17 seconds left but the play was wiped out by penalty.
Oklahoma makes its SEC debut the week after this game by hosting what looks like a very dangerous Tennessee team before going on the road to Auburn and then playing Texas after that.
Let's take a look at the early game odds and predictions as Oklahoma hosts Tulane this week.
Oklahoma vs. Tulane odds, prediction
Lines are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Oklahoma is listed as a 13.5 point favorite against Tulane in the game, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which listed the total at 50.5 points for the matchup.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for Oklahoma at -580 to win outright, and for Tulane at +420.
OU: -13.5 (-110)
Tulane: +13.5 (-110)
Over 50.5 points: -110
Under 50.5 points: -110
Oklahoma vs. Tulane betting trends
+ Tulane is 4-2 against the spread in its last 6 games
+ Oklahoma is 3-6 against the spread in its last 9 games
+ Total went under in 12 of Tulane's last 15 games
+ Sooners are 5-1 against the spread in their last 6 games in September
+ Tulane is 7-2 against the spread in last 9 road games on a Saturday
+ OU is 8-0 straight-up in its last 8 games against AAC teams
+ Green Wave is 0-12 in their last 12 games against an SEC team
Spread consensus picks
Oklahoma: 57 percent of bettors predict the Sooners will win the game and cover the spread
Tulane: 43 percent of wagers suggest the Green Wave will either keep the game within the line or defeat the Sooners in an upset
Our pick: Oklahoma -13.5, Over
Oklahoma vs. Tulane game time, schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 14
Time: 2:30 p.m. Central
TV: ESPN network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.
-
More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | Teams