USC vs. Illinois prediction, odds 2025: Where the experts see an edge
Oddsmakers reveal their early prediction and betting lines as USC hits the road against Illinois in this Week 5 college football game between Big Ten rivals.
USC ranks among college football’s top dozen most productive offenses both throwing and running the ball, as quarterback Jayden Maiava is completing nearly 71 percent of his passes with 13 all-purpose touchdowns and no turnovers.
Illinois fell to an 0-1 mark in Big Ten play in humiliating fashion last weekend, coming out the wrong end of a 63-10 result at Indiana that saw the team plummet from its previous No. 9 ranking to No. 23 in the latest AP poll.
Where is the money going in this matchup as the Illini welcome the Trojans this weekend?
Here are the latest expert predictions and odds as USC and Illinois square off in this consequential Week 5 college football game.
USC vs. Illinois picks, odds
The bookies are giving a notable edge to the Trojans on the road in this conference clash.
USC is a 7.5 point favorite against Illinois, according to the updated game lines posted to FanDuel Sportsbook.
FanDuel lists the total at 59.5 points for the matchup.
And it set the moneyline odds for USC at -275 and for Illinois at +220 to win outright.
USC: -7.5 (+100)
Illinois: +7.5 (-122)
Over 59.5 points: -118
Under 59.5 points: -104
USC vs. Illinois trends
USC is 1-5 against the spread in its last 6 road games...
Illinois is 7-1 against the spread in its last 8 games...
Southern Cal is 6-13 against the spread in its last 19 games played in Week 5...
Illinois is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 games played in September...
The total went over in 5 of USC’s last 6 games...
Illinois is 5-1 against the spread in its last 6 home games...
USC won 2 of its last 6 games on the road straight-up...
Illinois is 3-1 against the spread this season...
USC is 2-2 ATS in 2025...
Illinois is 0-1 against the spread playing ranked opponents...
USC is 0-1 against the spread as a road favorite...
Southern Cal is 1-2 (33.3%) against the spread after a win in 2025...
Where the money is going
A good majority of bettors expect the Trojans will take care of business on the road against the Illini, according to the spread consensus picks for the game.
USC is getting 62 percent of bets to win the game by at least eight points and cover the point spread to stay undefeated.
The other 38 percent of wagers project Illinois will either rebound and beat the Trojans outright in an upset, or will keep the margin to a touchdown or less in defeat.
USC vs. Illinois score prediction
The game’s implied score suggests another win for the Trojans, but in a closely-fought game against the Illini to preserve their perfect record.
When taking the point spread and total into consideration, it’s implied that USC will defeat Illinois by a projected score of 34 to 26.
- USC -7.5
- Trojans -275
- Over 59.5 points
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
