USC vs. Michigan game odds, picks for Week 4
One of the Big Ten's new-look conference games kicks off this week as No. 11 USC hits the road against No. 18 Michigan in one of college football realignment's new rivalry games on Saturday.
Michigan sits at 2-1, still reeling from the loss at home to Texas two weeks ago and hoping to avoid falling to .500 just nine months after winning the national championship.
USC is 2-0 and boasts a statement win against a ranked LSU in the season opener, an important redemption moment for head coach Lincoln Riley and a positive early preview for this defense.
Let's take a look at what the oddsmakers predict for USC vs. Michigan in this Week 4 football game.
USC vs. Michigan game odds, picks
USC is a 5.5 point favorite against Michigan, according to the lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, which set the total at 46.5 points for the game.
FanDuel lists the moneyline odds for USC at -225 and for Michigan at +190 to win outright.
USC: -5.5 (-110)
Michigan: +5.5 (-110)
Over 46.5 points: -115
Under 46.5 points: -105
USC vs. Michigan trends
USC is a perfect 2-0 against the spread this season ...
Michigan is 0-3 against the spread overall through three games ...
USC is 4-1 against the spread in its last 5 overall games ...
Michigan is 9-4 against the spread in its last 13 games as the favorite ...
The total went over in 7 of the Trojans' last 8 games on the road ...
The total went under in 4 of Michigan's last 6 games ...
USC is 0-8 against the spread in its last 8 games against Big Ten teams ...
Michigan has won its last 20 games straight-up against Big Ten teams ...
Spread consensus picks
The vast majority of bets predict that USC will handle its business against Michigan this week.
Eight in 10 bettors expect the Trojans will win the game and cover the spread.
The other 20 percent of wagers project that Michigan will either upset or stay within the line.
Our pick: USC -5.5
USC vs. Michigan schedule
When: Sat., Sept. 21
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | 12:30 p.m. PT
TV: CBS network
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
