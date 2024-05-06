Grading College Football's Biggest Coaching Hires in 2024
Once again, the college football coaching carousel spun into a frenzy this offseason leading into a historic 2024 season that will include major conference realignment and an expanded playoff. And in a cycle that involved plenty of movement, no decision was more impactful, arguably in the history of the sport, than that of Nick Saban to step away from football.
With every new head coaching hire comes plenty of hope, but rarely do those acquisitions always live up to the hype. Where do things stand with college football's new head coaches? Let's give our grades for the most important additions as things stand this spring.
Jedd Fisch, Washington
College Football HQ grade: B+. Fisch has plenty of experience, working for seven NFL franchises and college football programs in four major conferences. And his tenure at Arizona was notable, winning just 6 games in his first two seasons before a 10-win campaign last year. He'll keep the Huskies' offense in good shape with a heavy emphasis on QB and WR depth. But he's also never stayed at one gig longer than four years.
Manny Diaz, Duke
College Football HQ grade: A-. A long-time ACC presence who was Miami's head coach for three years, Diaz earned considerable acclaim as Penn State's defensive coordinator, leading college football's No. 2 ranked unit a year ago. Despite some struggles at The U, he went 21-15 and got his team in three bowl games in as many seasons. Duke wanted a defensive-oriented coach with experience at larger programs, and it got exactly that.
Sherrone Moore, Michigan
College Football HQ grade: B. Something of an easy choice for the national champions after Jim Harbaugh's departure, Moore already proved he could lead the program through some turmoil, going 4-0 as interim coach amid Harbaugh's suspensions, including superb game-plans against Penn State and Ohio State. He's limited on experience and has overseen major coaching and roster turnover, but Moore is also strongly liked inside the program and gives it needed continuity.
Willie Fritz, Houston
College Football HQ grade: A-. The 64-year-old has coaching experience that dates back to 1982, and in particular has served extensive time in the state of Texas, including at the high school level briefly in the Houston area. Fritz helped build Tulane into a winner but now he heads into an underperforming program now in a power conference in a hugely competitive recruiting space.
Mike Elko, Texas A&M
College Football HQ grade: B+. A&M needs stability and wins after the Jimbo Fisher experience, and the former Ags defensive coordinator knows the program, one that comes with plenty of resources to work with, and the culture. And so far, he's overseen some very important acquisitions in the transfer portal that help at key positions.
Jeff Lebby, Mississippi State
College Football HQ grade: B. After watching their offense decline in production, the Bulldogs brought on a former coordinator with plenty of success putting points on the board in previous stops at Ole Miss, UCF, and most recently Oklahoma. Lebby has developed quarterbacks and recruited strong skill players to build his offenses around.
DeShaun Foster, UCLA
College Football HQ grade: C+. Heading into the Big Ten this season, the program struggled to build a strong recruiting base or a dominant NIL system under Chip Kelly. Foster hopes to capitalize on his history with the program to rebuild both capacities. The former Bruins running back served as a volunteer assistant under coach Jim Mora and then a grad assistant, where he worked in player development and high school relations. He returned in 2017 as RBs coach before the promotion.
Jonathan Smith, Michigan State
College Football HQ grade: B+. Winning at a school that often lives in its rival's shadow, Oregon State, must have appealed to the Spartans, who underwent sudden transition amid a scandal involving the outgoing Mel Tucker. Smith runs a pro-style offense that will appeal to recruits, but he faces an uphill battle in an expanded Big Ten.
Kalen DeBoer, Alabama
College Football HQ grade: A-. You don't want to be the guy who replaces college football's most accomplished head coach at the sport's most passionate program, but DeBoer appears to fit the bill coming in. The coach is 104-12 in his career and has been a winner everywhere, going 37-9 as a head coach at the FBS level. But the SEC is another animal. So far, he's kept enough of Alabama's roster intact and attracted enough transfers to keep the program in contention for the SEC title.
