Much like the NBA in the 2010s, once the actual season ends for college football, the real drama begins off the field. Since the conclusion of the regular season, many players have already announced whether they'll enter the transfer portal or re-sign NIL and rev-share deals with their current teams.

There is no real contract system set up for college athletics the way there is in professional sports, where deals can be signed for four or five years, binding both sides. In college football, every player is basically a free agent every offseason and has the power to re-negotiate their deal or enter the transfer portal if they can't agree to terms with their school. However, perhaps the most famous athlete in all of college sports is now deciding to reduce his salary, not increase it, as he plans to return for 2026.

That would be Texas quarterback Arch Manning. According to Sporting News and On3, Manning entered the 2025 college football season as, reportedly, the highest-paid player in the entire sport. On3's NIL valuation database had Manning as the highest-valued player in the country heading into the year, and despite some dips in play, Manning still remains No. 1 in On3's NIL100 rating the top 100 highest-valued college athletes. His current value is listed at $5.3 million.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and QB Arch Manning | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

But according to a report that came out Friday morning, Manning actually will accept less money from Texas' direct revenue share next season in an attempt to help the team better equip themselves for a 2026 national championship run after disappointing their CFP expectations in 2025. It's important to note that Manning's endorsement deals, nor money from any NIL collective, are impacted by this.

"Sources tell Inside Texas that star quarterback has agreed to a reduced compensation amount from Texas’ House settlement revenue sharing pool in 2026," On3 's Justin Wells published on Friday. "This ostensibly doesn’t affect his compensation from fair market NIL, commonly referred to by Texas administrators as 'real NIL.' Manning has partnerships with Warby Parker, Waymo, Vuori, and Red Bull and is one of the most high-profile college athletes regardless of sport."

This move here is noble by Manning but also makes most sense for the team. As Wells mentioned above, Manning is heavily partnered with national brands and is the unique college athlete who brings his own marketability to the table, outside of his performance. This is a guy that can generate millions of dollars from endorsements and public partnerships — what Texas admins consider "real NIL."

Essentially, Texas can guarantee Manning less raw money via the rev-share route but still assure him that he'll get his money through other NIL means. Then, the Longhorns can take that guaranteed rev-share money and use it on high-level players who may not have the same name recognition or personal brand as Manning.

More on College Football HQ