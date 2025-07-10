College football teams with most 5-star recruits in 2026 cycle
Those who think college football recruiting has taken a back seat in an age of NIL and transfer portal movement should think again when looking at the active 2026 cycle.
More than two-dozen of the nation’s consensus five-star prospects have already announced their respective commitments, and as expected, the SEC and Big Ten are cleaning up on securing the top-rated recruits across the country.
As we move into the July and August recruiting periods and inch closer to fall camp, teams will only increase their recruiting efforts with plenty of top talent still on the board.
What college football teams have earned the pledge of the most five-stars so far?
Alabama (4)
WR Cederian Morgan: A building block for Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide to fashion their offense around, Morgan — from Alexander City (Ala.) Benjamin Russell — is considered the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation and the No. 15 overall prospect, according to an average of the four recruiting services.
DB Jireh Edwards: The No. 2 safety in the country and a top 20 prospect nationally, from Upper Marlboro (Md.) St. Frances, committed to the Crimson Tide on July 5.
LB Xavier Griffin: 247Sports calls Griffin, from Gainesville (Ga.) the No. 1 linebacker in the country and the No. 8 player overall irrespective of position.
CB Jorden Edmonds: A consensus top 10 cornerback nationally, the Marietta (Ga.) Sprayberry prospect is the No. 1 player at his position, according to the 247Sports Composite.
LSU (3)
WR Tristen Keys: An LSU pledge since March, the Hattiesburg (Miss.) wide receiver is the near-consensus top wide receiver in the country and a top 10 prospect at any position.
DL Lamar Brown: The consensus top-ranked defensive lineman in America picked the Tigers on July 10, securing an in-state Erwinville (La.) University Lab prospect who also averages out as the No. 7 overall player in the 2026 class.
DE Trenton Henderson: 247Sports calls the Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic edge rusher a five-star prospect and the No. 4 recruit at his position.
Ohio State (2)
WR Chris Henry: Ryan Day reached into USC country to pluck the Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei standout, the No. 3 wide receiver in the country and California’s fourth-ranked player.
DB Blaine Bradford: Then the Buckeyes reached down into SEC land to secure the Baton Rouge (La.) Catholic safety named the No. 4 prospect at the position.
Texas (2)
QB Dia Bell: Texas brings in a 6-foot-3, 190-pounder from Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage who has 4,916 passing yards and 53 touchdowns with just 12 interceptions as the consensus No. 2 quarterback in the country.
ATH Jermaine Bishop: “One of the best pure football players in the country,” and a “ball skills magician,” with experience on both sides of the ball according to 247Sports’ analyst Gabe Brooks, and the No. 3 player in the state from Willis (Tex.).
Oregon (2)
DB Jett Washington: A ball hawk in the secondary, the Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman standout was named the No. 1 safety in the nation by ESPN and the top overall player from the state.
OT Immanuel Iheanacho: The consensus No. 2 offensive tackle in the country is a key pickup for the Ducks’ line as the Rockville (Md.) Georgetown blocker is also considered the No. 4 overall recruit in the nation.
