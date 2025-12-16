Four college football powerhouses in the mix for 4-star recruit Quinton Cypher

The best teams in college football are set to compete in the College Football Playoff, but they're also competing consistently competing in recruiting. One of many proofs comes with the announcement of four-star linebacker Quinton Cypher's finalists. Cypher has announced that he'll commit on Friday, just as the first round of CFP readies for kickoff.

Who is Quinton Cypher?

Cypher is a 6'2" linebacker from North Carolina who is a four-star recruit. 247sports ranks him as the No. 150 recruit in the nation and the No. 9 linebacker. He logged 511 tackles in his last three seasons of high school football, including 21.5 sacks, with 10 interceptions.

Cypher's final four schools are Alabama, Miami, Georgia, and Ohio State. All four are in the College Football Playoff, and Cypher has unofficially visited each school within the past three months, according to 247. The site's forecasts lean toward an Ohio State pick for Cypher.

Not suprisingly, Cypher's four finalists are also all in the top 10 of 247's team recruiting rankings for the current cycle. Alabama is ranked No. 2, with Georgia fifth, Ohio State sixth, and Miami tenth in the current 247 team rankings.

Alabama Recruiting Class

Alabama has already signed 23 players in the early signing period, including four five-star recruits. The Tide have three edge rushers but only one true linebacker in their class to date.

Georgia Recruiting Class

Georgia was Cypher's most recent visit site. The Bulldogs have 27 early signees and a pair of outstanding commitments. They have a trio of true linebackers already within their signing class.

Ohio State Recruiting Class

Ohio State has 27 early signees, including a top-50 linebacker, Cincere Johnson of Cleveland. The Buckeyes do have just one other true linebacker so far in their signing class.

Miami Recruiting Class

Miami has a whopping 30 early signees, including one five-star recruit. The Hurricanes have just a pair of true linebackers.

Cypher announced his four finalists on Monday and then disclosed his Friday commitment date on Tuesday. Duke was indicated by 247 to have been his first scholarship offer and he took an unofficial visit to Durham, but has now trimmed his list to the quartet of elite programs, with one of them looking to claim a recruiting win this weekend.