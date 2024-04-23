Colorado Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Who's In, Who's Out
Once again, the college football transfer portal has opened up this spring, and once again Deion Sanders has overseen another major round of roster turnover with players coming in and going out during another active preseason heading into the 2024 kickoff.
On the first day of the spring transfer window opening up, a total of 16 Buffaloes players entered their names into the portal, including one five-star prospect who had some choice words for Prime's program on his way out the door. Here's your look at who is heading out and who is coming in at Colorado this offseason.
Colorado football transfer portal tracker
OUT: Cormani McClain. The former five-star cornerback wasn't a big producer at Colorado in his first year, but he departs a program that's "playing for clicks," in his words, and hoping to find one where he will be better developed as a player.
OUT: Savion Washington. The 6-foot-8 offensive lineman started 10 games at right tackle last season for the Buffs, but now leaves the team without arguably its best blocker.
IN: Dallan Hayden. The former Ohio State running back arrives in Colorado after posting 663 yards rushing and six touchdowns over two seasons.
OUT: Dylan Edwards. After news of Hayden's arrival, the Buffs tailback entered his name into the portal after a promising debut season where he scored 5 all-purpose touchdowns as a dual-threat back and receiver.
IN: Dayon Hayes. A major get for Colorado, the former Pitt edge rusher is a key addition to the front seven, with 45 total stops, a team-high 10.5 TFLs, four sacks, and six hurries a year ago.
IN: Rayyan Buell. The former Ohio defensive lineman is another important addition to the line, picking up 14.5 tackles for losss and 6.5 sacks over the last two seasons.
OUT: Sy'Veon Wilkerson. The former Jackson State back ran for over 1,000 yards and nine touchdowns two seasons ago and scored three times for 190 yards last year.
IN: Payton Kirkland. An important offensive line pickup from Texas who adds some key depth to a position of real need for Colorado.
Other outgoing Colorado players:
- OL Isaiah Jatta
- OL David Conner
- DL Chazz Wallace
- DE Devee Harris
- DB Myles Slusher
- DE Jaden Milliner-Jones
- WR Tar'varish Dawson
- TE Chamon Metayer
- LB Demouy Kennedy
- DL JJ Hawkins
- CB Adam Hopkins
- DE Eric Brantley
- DB Vito Tisdale
- LS Cameron Warchuck
