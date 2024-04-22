Former Colorado football star takes shot at Deion Sanders
Former five-star player Cormani McClain was one of the biggest gets for Deion Sanders when he took over the Colorado football program. But now the cornerback is in the transfer portal ahead of the 2024 season and appeared to just take a shot at Prime's team on his way out.
In a video posted online, McClain pointed out a reason for his transfer was that he wanted to "be involved with a great, leading program that's going to develop players," and that he doesn't "want to play for clicks..."
Sanders previously spoke out following McClain's decision to leave the program.
"I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man," he said at the time.
"Unfortunately, we weren't the program that could accomplish that. So, prayerfully, he understands that this is his second g-round and gets it. Go get it, man. He has a tremendous amount of talent, but he has to want it."
McClain emerged as one of the most highly-acclaimed prospects in the 2023 college football recruiting class, ranked as the No. 1 cornerback and the No. 13 overall prospect according to a consensus of the four national recruiting services.
"I'm just ready to bring the old version of me out and change the narrative of everyone's thinking on my name, be a part of a real and great program that's going to impact me at my best ability," he said.
