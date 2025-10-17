David Pollack previews and makes pick in dangerous Louisville-Miami matchup
College football analyst David Pollack evoked the most famous mismatch in Bible when discussing a Friday night college football matchup between Miami and Louisville, which he expects to be a real battle.
When Pollack first brought up the Louisville at Miami game on his show, See Ball Get Ball, he noted that, on paper, the Hurricanes simply outmatch the Cardinals across the board, though UL has ways to counter that disadvantage.
"You have one of these games every year that... there’s no way, it’s a physical mismatch, it’s David vs. Goliath," he said of the matchup. "And somehow, here’s what I’ll say: Louisville and Brohm, what can he do? That dude can orchestrate offense. Like, he absolutely can make it happen. And he’s got weapons now. Like, don’t don’t get it twisted."
Ever since arriving home, Jeff Brohm has excelled at nothing more than dialing up some steamin' hot play calls with a perpetually talented cast of offensive playmakers.
"Like, everybody knows about (Chris) Bell, who’s going to be a high draft pick," Pollack said of UL's No. 1 wideout. "(Caullin) Lacy’s a baller. (Isaiah) Brown’s a baller. They got some speed at Louisville. Like, Louisville’s got some burners. They got some playmakers. Miller Moss is trending in the right direction. They scored 24 points in 19 straight games."
Pollack fully believes this could be a "sneaky" game at home for No. 2 ranked Miami, but the 'Canes still ought to hold off the Cardinals, he thinks.
Pollack explains why Louisville 'can't' win
Despite Pollack's love and respect for Jeff Brohm and the slick offense he operates, the former Georgia linebacker couldn't get there with predicting Cardinal victory.
"But you know why you can’t pick Louisville?" he asked, and answered: "You know why no one should pick Louisville? Because Louisville makes mistakes in every game. Every game, man. Like they’re going to give you those opportunities."
Louisville fans reading this are already thinking back to the Virginia loss, where opportunities were literally fumbled away, or the Stanford matchup last season which featured one of the most unexplainable end-of-game collapses you'll ever see. They just can't seem to play perfectly clean ballgames.
"Miller Moss throwing a pick six, them fumbling on on fourth down against Virginia and
scoops up and it’s scored," Pollack went on, listing out Louisville's follies against the Cavaliers last time out. "Like, they just they make too many mistakes."
Brohm will execute his song and dance offensively, but on the whole, David Pollack sees a talented UL squad tripping up before they can close the deal against a top Miami club.
"I think they’ll have some success," adds Pollack. "I know Brohm will dial up some ball plays because he’s one of the best play callers in football, but I just don’t know how you dial it up enough against Miami. I mean, they have their running backs, they have everything they need and they’re rested and they’re healthy to win this football game."
There you have it: Miami over Louisville at home, according to Pollack. Not exactly sharp gambling advice, but Pollack did come around to admit he thinks Louisville could be in for a back door cover on a spread that's widely listed just under two touchdowns.