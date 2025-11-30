College football rankings: biggest risers, fallers in updated ESPN FPI after Week 14
The final week of the regular season did some significant shifting in the ESPN FPI numbers. Granted, most of the shifting came from the ACC. Six of the nine biggest movers in the power conferences came from the ACC-- and with two top 25 teams from the league, ACC fans probably won't be impressed. Here's the rundown on the teams in the move in the FPI after Week 14.
Risers
Louisville (up 15 spots to 29th)
A 41-0 beating of Kentucky jumped Louisville to third in the ACC. The league is still going to be stuck pinning its CFP hopes almost entirely on Virginia winning the league title game. FPI gives Duke basically no CFP shot and Miami just a 10.3% chance. Louisville is out ot the CFP picture, but at least got a nice late-season jump.
Boston College (up six spots to 88th)
The Eagles finished strong, winning 34-12 over Syracuse for a second win on the season. BC jumps above UNC and Syracuse in the ACC FPI rankings, which is about the only good thing to say for a 2-10 team-- except nice win to finish up.
Florida (up five spots to 36th)
There were a bevy of five spot jumps. But here's what will anger ACC fans. 4-8 Florida took care of Florida State 40-21 and thus jumps to 36th. The three ACC teams making five spots jumps are all below Florida and have a combined 22-10 record.
Virginia (up five spots to 40th)
Yes, 10-2 Virginia took down Virginia Tech 27-7, grabbed a spot in the ACC title game, and is now basically the league's CFP hope bearer. And they're four spots below 4-8 Florida. There's more to say.
Georgia Tech (up five spots to 42nd)
Yes, 9-3 Tech did lose to Georgia 16-9 and jumped five spots... and is still well below a handful of losing teams. That 42nd place ranking would place the Yellowjackets ahead of only Kentucky and Mississippi State in the SEC (and thus behind 2-10 Arkansas).
Duke (up five spots to 46th)
Duke blasted Wake Forest 49-32 and at 7-5, would be a lame-duck ACC champion if they best Virginia in the ACC title game. Needless to say, North Texas and Tulane are very interested in that series of possible events.
Fallers
West Virginia (down 10 spots to 82nd)
A 49-0 beatdown from Texas Tech drags the Mountaineers to next-to-last in the Big 12, ahead of only Oklahoma State. The top of the Big 12 stayed competitive, with Texas Tech probably in and BYU likely needing a title game upset to claim a spot.
Pittsburgh (down nine spots to 38th)
A 38-7 thumping from Miami ended the 8-4 Panthers in the middle of the ACC pack-- five spots below 5-7 Florida State and eight below 7-5 Clemson.
Kentucky (down nine spots to 47th)
Ending the season with a 41-0 loss to miss a bowl wasn't ideal for the Wildcats. They slide to just above Mississippi State in the SEC cellar-- and yes, below 2-10 Arkansas.