Deion Sanders reacts to Colorado transfer portal losses
Ever since the college football transfer portal spring window opened up, Colorado has experienced another exodus of outgoing talent, leaving Deion Sanders with another major restructuring project heading into his second season as the Buffaloes' head coach.
But Coach Prime seems rather unfazed by all the players leaving his program, telling reporters recently: "I wish you guys would do a little more homework when you start talking about the portal and understand what we're losing."
Some might answer that Colorado is losing some needed depth, in particular on the line of scrimmage, in addition to some notable starters. Not so, Sanders believes.
"We're good," he said. "I trust the recruiting team. I trust our coaches. Please have some faith in me. We're good. We're alright. What happens with the portal, man, and what you guys need to know, a lot of people are fighting for backups."
He added: "When a guy's a starter and he transfers, you got to really think about that. I mean, is he really that? I don't know how many starters have really transferred around the country. I think we got some coming in for visits pretty soon...
"But we can attract those type of players. I don't think we're losing those type of players. And if we do, we're good. We're good. We're making a big deal out of nothing."
Some of Colorado's outgoing transfers seem important: cornerback Cormani McClain was a former five-star recruit, and starting right tackle Savion Washington was a key piece on a struggling unit, while receiving back Dylan Edwards looked like a promising prospect.
But the Buffaloes have also added key talent: edge rusher Dayon Hayes from Pittsburgh, offensive lineman Payton Kirkland, and former Ohio State tailback Dallan Hayden stick out as potential contributors on this season's team.
