ESPN predictive metrics have new No. 1 in college football title race
There's a new sheriff in SP+ land proudly boasting that No. 1 badge. According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, father of the famed SP+ metrics, the Indiana Hoosiers have overtaken Ohio State for the top spot.
You can see the SP+ top 25 just below or check it out at ESPN. Remember, it's an anlytics-based formula adjusting for tempo and quality of opponent that aims to be more predictive and forward-thinkwing rather than merely reflective of what's happened.
After that, we'll look at another of Connelly's numbers, the Resume SP+, which is a better reflection of which teams have collected the strongest records against the strongest schedules so far. For now, check out the SP+ Top 25 following Week 9's action:
SP+ Top 25: Week 10
- Indiana (8-0) | 27.9
- Ohio State (8-0) | 27.5
- Oregon (7-1) | 26.9
- Texas Tech (7-1) | 23.9
- Texas A&M (8-0) | 21.3
- Notre Dame (5-2) | 21.1
- Utah (5-2) | 20.9
- Oklahoma (6-2) | 20.6
- Alabama(7-1) | 20.1
- Ole Miss (7-1) | 19.5
- Miami (6-1) | 19.5
- Georgia (6-1) | 19.2
- Texas (6-2) | 18.1
- Missouri (6-2) | 18.0
- Vanderbilt (7-1) | 17.8
- USC (5-2) | 17.7
- Iowa (6-2) | 17.6
- Tennessee (6-2) | 17.0
- BYU (8-0) | 16.9
- Penn State (3-4) | 16.8
- Michigan (6-2) | 16.5
- Washington (6-2) | 15.3
- Cincinnati (7-1) | 14.3
- Louisville (6-1) | 14.0
- Georgia Tech (8-0) | 13.7
Indiana just barely nudges ahead of Ohio State as rankings across the country continue to be a Big Ten showdown. Here, it's a B10 triumbirate at the very top. Although, after another very impressive win at LSU Saturday night, undefeated Texas A&M might have an argument as part of the group of elites alongside the Hoosiers and Buckeyes.
Resume SP+ Rankings
As mentioned a bit above, ESPN and Bill Connelly include as part of the SP+ a resume metric that displays how each team would stack up with an average top-five college football team. Allow him to explain better:
"Résumé SP+ compares each team's scoring margin (capped at 50 points for a given game) to what an average top-five team would be expected to generate against a given opponent," Connelly writes. "If a top-five opponent would be projected to win a game by 10.0 points, and a team wins by 15 instead, that's a +5.0 rating for that game. By the end of the season, only a handful of teams will have a positive rating because clearing a top-five bar is obviously very difficult."
In this one, Indiana is ahead of the pack and doing circles around them...
- Indiana | 9.9
- Ohio State | 3.9
- Texas A&M | -2.5
- Oregon | -4.3
- Texas Tech | -6.3
- BYU | -8
- Miami | -8.2
- Georgia | -10.4
- Georgia Tech | -10.6
- Notre Dame | -10.9
- Alabama | -11.4
- Vanderbilt | -13
- Utah | -13.5
- Ole Miss | -13.7
- Cincinnati | -17.4
- North Texas | -17.5
- Oklahoma | -17.6
- Louisville | -18.5
- USC | -18.7
- Memphis | -20
- Iowa | -20.6
- Virginia | -20.6
- Washington | -20.7
- Navy | -20.9
- Tennessee | -21.3