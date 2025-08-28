ESPN’s studio coverage gets a fresh twist for college football season
ESPN’s studio coverage is getting a new look this fall, and it involves one of the fastest-rising acts in sports media. On Thursday, the network announced that former NFL players Taylor Lewan and Will Compton, hosts of the podcast “Bussin’ With The Boys,” will join ESPN’s morning show “Get Up” for the 2025–26 football season.
The partnership, revealed in a post on X that read, “The bus is comin’ to ESPN,” begins Sept. 4. Lewan and Compton will appear primarily on “Get Up” alongside longtime host Mike Greenberg, while also contributing to “SportsCenter” and other ESPN studio programming.
Burke Magnus, President of Content at ESPN, praised the duo’s addition, saying their “energy and chemistry” will be strong complements to Greenberg and the show’s team. Lewan and Compton, who built a large following by blending locker room storytelling with game analysis, called the opportunity “the biggest stage in sports.”
Lewan And Compton Bring Bussin’ With The Boys To ESPN
“Bussin’ With The Boys” launched in 2019 with Barstool Sports and went independent earlier this year after striking a reported $30 million sponsorship deal with FanDuel. Since then, the podcast has expanded, launching a college football show with Josh Pate and an NFL betting project with Delanie Walker.
The show’s reach has also grown beyond audio platforms. It boasts more than 580,000 Instagram followers, nearly 290,000 on X, and recently added Bud Light as a sponsor. The pair has hosted prominent guests, including Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, and delivered hundreds of podcast episodes to further cement their role as personalities who can draw both fans and athletes into their orbit.
This season marks the first time Lewan and Compton will be fully outside of the NFL since the podcast’s creation. With Silver Tribe Media guiding their media strategy, the duo’s leap into ESPN represents a shift from independent creators to contributors on the sport’s most visible network.
Their appearances are expected to take place mainly on Thursdays, with a mix of in-studio segments at ESPN’s Hudson Square headquarters and remote work.
A Strategic Move For ESPN’s Football Coverage
For ESPN, the addition comes at a time when traditional studio shows are competing with new forms of digital media. “Get Up,” which debuted in 2018, has leaned on Greenberg’s credibility while gradually adding new voices to reach younger audiences.
Lewan and Compton bring a brand of unfiltered, personality-driven content that resonates with fans who consume football coverage on social platforms as much as on TV.
Their presence is likely to give “Get Up” a looser edge, one that mirrors the kind of conversations fans have online and in locker rooms. For Lewan and Compton, it is an opportunity to keep growing their brand while showcasing their perspective on the sport to a mainstream audience.
The partnership begins Sept. 4, positioning ESPN to start the season with a new blend of traditional broadcast and digital-era storytelling.