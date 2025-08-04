Michelle Obama Compares Stephen A. Smith, ESPN to ‘The Real Housewives’
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith got a little taste of his own medicine from someone who used to be much more powerful than the face of the Worldwide Leader in Sports: former first lady Michelle Obama.
Last week, Obama dished on her unexpected love for the glitz and glamour of reality television on a new episode of her podcast, IMO, which she co-hosts with her brother Craig Robinson. She may have not-so-accidentally taken a swipe at Smith when she hilariously compared to the ESPN analyst to a Real Housewife:
"If I listen to ESPN for an hour, it's like watching 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta,'" Obama said. "It's the same drama, and they're yelling at each other, and they don't get along, you know? I mean Stephen A. Smith, he's just like every other talk show host."
"He would be a great Real Housewife," guest star and Las Culturistas co-host Matt Rogers chimed in.
"He would be! So that's why I'm like, 'What's the difference?' It's just sociological drama," continued Obama.
Some enjoy sports, Obama enjoys Bravo. No judgment there.
But of course, Smith being Smith couldn't hear his name being said in public without getting a word in, too.
"Respectfully, disagree, and still remain pretty salty about what you said about us," Smith said before going on to criticize her husband, Barack for his recent political comments.
If Smith ever decides to run for president, don't expect him to get an endorsement from the Obamas who, along with the rest of America, would likely rather see him on a screen than running the country.