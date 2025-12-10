FBS leader in QB pressures to enter college football transfer portal

Another huge talent just pledged to enter the college football transfer portal once it opens in early January. While 1/3 is the official date when players can enter their names, many guys across the country have decided to announce their decisions early, seemingly to get their names out there as early as possible.

On Wednesday, one of the top defensive talents out of the MAC informed his school that he'll be entering the transfer portal to see where the grass may be greener. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, who had the following report, Miami (OH) defensive end Adam Trick is leaving Oxford after putting together an unreal 2025 stat-line.

"Miami University star defensive end Adam Trick intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he tells ESPN," Thamel posted on X. "Trick projects as one of the top edge rushers in the portal, as he finished the year with 8.5 sacks, including 2.0 against Wisconsin." He added that Trick is "leading all FBS defenders with 72 pressures this season, according to ESPN Research."

Transfer Portal bio blast

As a junior in 2025, Adam Trick tallied 12.5 tackles for loss with his 8+ sacks and totaled 59 tackles this season for a Redhawk team that made the MAC championship game for the second straight season. Speaking of 2024, Trick was a productive defender then, too, posting 37 tackles and 4.5 sacks with an interception and fumble recovery. The sack total was good for fourth in the MAC in 2025 and 21st in FBS.

But let's talk about the crucial stat from Trick: An FBS-leading 72 pressures. Some NFL Draft scouts and analysts will tell you that QB pressures is a more reflective statistic on pass rush ability even than total sacks. Because, sacks can be random at times, and at others, they can fall in your lap thanks to someone else.

Meanwhile, QB pressures have more sample. Sure, a defender may not sack the quarterback but one in every few times he gets pressure, but the more pressure, the more at bats, to use a baseball term, then the more chances for sacks. If Adam Trick produces 72 pressures every season, he'll keep landing between 6-15 sacks just depending on how the luck shakes out.

So, based on that pressure number plus strong evidence as a finisher with the 8.5 sacks, Adam Trick will be an elite one-year rental and likely for a power conference contender in 2026.

