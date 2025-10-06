Five overrated college football teams from the Week 7 AP Poll
Everybody sucks, right?
Alabama sucks because they lost to Florida State, who sucks because they got ran off the field by Miami and also lost to Virginia... yes, Virginia. Penn State sucks because they lost to UCLA, who definitely sucks. And maybe LSU sucks because they've only really beat Clemson and Florida... who also suck. But wait, Florida beat Texas? Yes, but Florida sucks because they lost to USF and Texas definitely sucks because they've lost to both of the power conference teams they've played this year. And don't even get us started on Illinois...
Look, the point is: you can argue that every team in college football isn't really that good. So let's have some fun and crack open a four-pack of the truly most overrated college football teams in the new Week 7 AP Top 25 poll. Just remember... it ain't all that serious. Enjoy!
11. LSU
Admittedly, there's not a ton of use in labeling LSU as overrated this week, because the Tigers are set to either prove or disprove their standing in the AP Poll with upcoming showdowns against ranked Vanderbilt, Texas A&M and Alabama teams in the next month. For now, though, Brian Kelly's club is holding onto a pair of mediocre wins over Florida and Clemson while already suffering a loss against a surprising Ole Miss club. Even when it comes to the eye test, the Tigers just don't look like a top-11 college football team right now, they don't jump off the screen as College Football Playoff contenders.
13. Georgia Tech
The Yellow Jackets are still undefeated but against this zaney and unserious cast of characters: Wake Forest, Gardner Webb, Temple, Colorado and the hallowed Clemson Tigers. Don't take this the wrong way... Brent Key has done a fantastic job to get GT to an undefeated record through five weeks, it's just that the Jackets could be in for a rude awakening if they face a foe made of true top-25 fiber after we watched them eke out a one-point last weekend win over a Wake Forest team that lost 10-9 vs. Kennesaw State earlier in the season. But hey... GT doesn't face a ranked foe in their entire ACC slate and won't see one until their rivalry matchup vs. Georgia on Thanksgiving weekend.
17. Illinois
It's like Indiana got all of the reward for surgically dismembering the Illinois Fighting Illini in a Week 4 football game while Illinois themselves hardly took a hit in the rankings since their 53-point loss against the Hoosiers. Sure, Bret Bielema's team scored a huge bounce-back win over a frisky USC club on their home field and then held off Purdue — and have actually looked terrific offensively outside of the outlier disaster vs. Indiana — but it's not like USC is truly bona fide, nor does a couple decent Big Ten wins erase one of the most embarrassing college football performances of this decade. 17th still feels high.
22. Iowa State
The Cyclones could be on top of a pile of suck, right? They've bested Iowa, Arizona and Kansas State so far and just dropped one to Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes aren't as stout as normal, Arizona is still fairly unkwnown, and Kansas State definitely stinks. So ISU could have ballooned up the rankings thanks to a friendly schedule, but either way, Matt Campbell's program now must go out and actually prove whether they are top-15 quality.
25. Florida State
What have you done for us lately, right? Well, the Seminoles are recovering from a second straight loss following a blazing start to their bounce-back 2025 season. FSU dropped a thriller at Virginia last Friday night (cue the Katy Perry needle-drop) but didn't get the benefit of extra rest since they faced a Miami team coming off a bye who went into Tallahassee and did exactly what Alabama did not... rolling up a 28-3 score to effectively end the ballgame in the third quarter — and let's go ahead and forget about that late Seminole rally. The Hurricanes dominated and State has now lost to UVA and then the ACC front-runner at home. That's a sour one-two punch to the mouth.