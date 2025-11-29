College football's best Rivalry Week games you should watch today
As the Rivalry Week college football schedule gets underway today, we highlight those most important games that you should be watching this weekend.
An action-packed 2025 regular season finale brings us three games featuring head-to-head matchups involving ranked teams on the same field with everything on the line, including...
- The Game, the greatest rivalry in college football, with the reigning national champions looking to end a losing streak against their arch-nemesis,
- A playoff hopeful with unsure playoff positioning hoping to make a statement on the road against a newly-ranked conference contender, and
- SEC rivals playing the most consequential game of their entire series.
Here are the most important games on the Week 14 college football schedule today that we’ll be watching, and that you should, too.
Rivalry Week games on the college football schedule today
All times Eastern
Ohio State at Michigan
Losing four straight against Michigan usually spells doom for Ohio State coaches, but Ryan Day won the national championship last season, the best possible other outcome from that situation.
Ohio State is a favorite to play for another title, currently undefeated and ranked No. 1 in the country, but Michigan is on a five-game win streak at 9-2 and could get into the playoff with a win here.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on Fox
Miami at Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh improved to 8-3 after a statement win over Georgia Tech, and Miami is poised to take an important step to keep its ACC title hopes alive, even if it needs some help. Pitt has to win here and get a loss from either Virginia or SMU to advance to the ACC title game.
When to watch: 12 p.m. on ABC
Oregon at Washington
Oregon moved back into the top-five of the AP rankings after a big win over USC, and now plays the season finale on the road against a solid, eight-win Huskies team that has skill players who will test this defense. A win puts the Ducks in the playoff.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on CBS
LSU at Oklahoma
Oklahoma and its intense defense have moved into College Football Playoff contention after big wins at Tennessee and Alabama, but they still have no room for error with those two other losses heading into the finale against an LSU team in a down season.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Vanderbilt at Tennessee
For the first time ever, Vandy and the Vols are both ranked in this game. This might be the biggest game Vanderbilt has ever played, with a chance to win 10 games for the first time in school history and possibly give the playoff selectors a reason to consider them in the field.
When to watch: 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Virginia Tech at Virginia
This edition of the Commonwealth Clash will put Virginia in the ACC Championship Game, and thus playoff contention, with a win against the Hokies, who have won all but twice in this series the last 21 years and are looking ahead to the James Franklin era.
When to watch: 7 p.m. on ESPN
Alabama at Auburn
Win, and Alabama is in the SEC Championship Game. Lose, and they might be out of the College Football Playoff. Two other losses have the Tide hanging on by their fingernails going into a road date against an Auburn team that has played them very close on The Plains in recent meetings.
When to watch: 7:30 p.m. on ABC
