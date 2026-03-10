Freshman All-American WR Projected for Redemption Season After Sophomore Struggles

Alabama wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams enters the 2026 season looking to recapture the form that made him a household name as a 17-year-old freshman. After a historic debut in 2024, the dynamic playmaker faced significant hurdles during a sophomore campaign defined by inconsistency.

The star wideout is seeking a fresh start this spring by changing both his name and his jersey number. Formerly known as Ryan Williams, he has added his mother’s maiden name to become Ryan Coleman-Williams and will switch from No. 2 to No. 1.

These changes coincide with a pivotal moment for the Alabama offense under head coach Kalen DeBoer. With several key contributors departing for the NFL and the transfer portal, Coleman-Williams is positioned to reclaim his role as the primary target in Tuscaloosa.

Why Ryan Coleman-Williams is a bounce-back candidate for the 2026 college football season

The trajectory of Coleman-Williams serves as a case study for the immense pressure placed on young stars in the current college football landscape. After recording 865 yards and eight touchdowns as a true freshman, his production dipped to 689 yards and four scores in 2025. His drop rate also spiked to 16.9 percent, a mark that ranked among the highest for qualifying receivers in the FBS.

Nationally, the spotlight remains on Coleman-Williams because his ceiling represents the gold standard for modern perimeter playmakers. ESPN analyst Adam Rittenberg recently highlighted Coleman-Williams as a player who could take a massive step forward in 2026. Rittenberg points to the receiver's "electrifying, spin-infused 75-yard touchdown against Georgia early in the 2024 season" as proof of his elite potential.

While Williams struggled with drops and inconsistency during a sophomore season that fell short of expectations, Rittenberg believes he is pushing forward. The analyst notes that the wide receiver clearly has the talent and experience to break through as a junior. According to Rittenberg, the road to stardom is not always linear, and Coleman-Williams should not be overlooked in 2026.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams (2) looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The departure of Germie Bernard to the NFL and Isaiah Horton to Texas A&M leaves a massive void in the Crimson Tide receiving corps. This roster turnover effectively forces Coleman-Williams back into the WR1 role, providing him the high-volume target share necessary to compete for All-American honors.

Coach Kalen DeBoer remains optimistic about the receiver's development heading into spring practice. "I think he’s going to have a big year ahead," DeBoer said in January. "I’m excited to begin to get to work with him here in the offseason, correct the things that we feel are correctable, and him continue to grow."

To facilitate this growth, Coleman-Williams will work under new wide receivers coach Derrick Nix. Nix joins the staff from Auburn, bringing a fresh perspective to a room that must replace veteran leadership while improving fundamental consistency.

If Coleman-Williams can reduce his drop rate and regain his explosive vertical threat, he will likely be a top selection in the 2027 NFL Draft, which is already receiving tons of hype as a talent-rich class. For now, the focus is on a clean slate and a return to the dominant form that defined his early career.

Alabama will hold its annual A-Day spring game on Saturday, April 11 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.