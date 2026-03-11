Major College Football Coach Confronts Do-or-Die Season After Tough 2025 Campaign

Kalen DeBoer enters his third spring at Alabama facing significant pressure. While the Crimson Tide reached the College Football Playoff in his first two years, the standard in Tuscaloosa remains a national championship.

The 2026 season serves as a turning point for DeBoer's narrative. Computer models and national analysts are beginning to project a decline for the program relative to its SEC peers.

Success in year three requires proof that Alabama still belongs in the top tier. DeBoer must now navigate a rebuilt offensive line and a new starting quarterback to remain a national factor.

The situation in Tuscaloosa has reached a critical stage where anything less than a deep postseason run may not satisfy a restless fanbase. On3’s Ari Wasserman notes that the dynamic surrounding DeBoer has shifted significantly since his arrival.

"When his name emerged as a candidate for the Michigan job, Alabama fans panicked at the thought of him leaving," Wasserman wrote. "Yet, those same fans are unhappy with the early results from DeBoer's teams in his first two seasons."

While Alabama reached the College Football Playoff and won a game in the tournament, the internal expectations for the program are far more demanding.

Alabama quarterback Keelon Russell (12) catches a pass while he warms up before the SEC Championship Game against Georgia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wasserman points out that "Alabama fans want a top-tier team in the country" and that "it's starting to seem like DeBoer—who has struggled with losses to lesser opponents—needs to take a big step forward to keep the fans satisfied." For many observers, the 2026 season represents a do-or-die moment where the coach must prove the program has not slipped.

The national perception of Alabama is already shifting, as Pro Football Network projections place the Crimson Tide as the seventh-best team in the SEC for 2026.

The model gives Alabama just a 14.1% probability of reaching the SEC Championship Game, trailing Texas, Texas A&M, Georgia, Ole Miss, Oklahoma, and LSU. This reflects the difficulty of maintaining a dynasty in an era defined by the transfer portal and an expanded conference.

Internal roster turnover remains the most immediate hurdle. The offense must replace veteran quarterback Ty Simpson, who left for the NFL. DeBoer is overseeing a competition between Austin Mack and Keelon Russell.

"Having two guys, yeah, you’d love to have your one guy, going from last season to this season, but that’s not the case," DeBoer said. The timing of naming a starter will be vital for a team facing a grueling four-game stretch against Georgia, Tennessee, Texas A&M, and LSU.

The offensive line is also in flux, returning only one starter in Michael Carroll. The program has used the transfer portal to add pieces like Racin Delgatty and Jayvin James. This reliance on the portal is a strategy mirrored nationally as coaches attempt to bridge the gap between departing NFL talent and incoming recruits.

Defensively, coordinator Kane Wommack must rebuild a front seven that lost key contributors like Tim Keenan and Deontae Lawson.

Alabama Crimson Tide defensive coordinator Kane Wommack against the Oklahoma Sooners during the CFP National Playoff. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

DeBoer is emphasizing staff continuity, with both coordinators returning for their third seasons. He has prioritized discipline, noting that Alabama was among the most disciplined teams in the SEC last year. This must remain a strength to offset the lack of experience at key positions.

While some projections suggest a ten-win season, others predict fewer than eight. The 2026 campaign will determine if the "Alabama Standard" survives or if the program settles into a new reality as one of many contenders in a crowded SEC.

The Crimson Tide will host their annual A-Day spring game at Bryant-Denny Stadium on April 11.