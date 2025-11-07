College Football HQ

Full betting odds for the 10 best college football games in Week 11

Alex Weber

College football's Week 11 slate is coming at us like Winter in Westeros, inevitable to leave several legions in total wreckage. But before an excellent day of action on Saturday, let's take a look at the full list of betting odds for the best games of the weekend.

Our good friends at FanDuel provide a basic line on the matchup, an over/under points total figure, and then money-line odds if you'd just like to beat these teams to win outright, regardless of the line. So, below, feast on the 10 handpicked games we believe will have college football fans' most interest. Plus, we're leaning heavily into the College Football Playoff picture here, which is why you'll notice several Group of Five contenders included in this mix.

Week 11 College Football Betting Odds

*All odds are courtesy of FanDuel approx. 12:00 pm ET on Friday*

(7) BYU at (8) Texas Tech

  • Time: Noon ET
  • Line: Texas Tech -10.5
  • Over/Under: 52.5 points
  • Texas Tech ML: -400
  • BYU ML: +315

(9) Oregon at (20) Iowa

  • Time: 3:30 ET
  • Line: Oregon -6.5
  • Over/Under: 42.5 points
  • Oregon ML: -240
  • Iowa ML: +198

(3) Texas A&M at (22) Missouri

  • Time: 3:30 ET
  • Line: Texas A&M -6.5
  • Over/Under: 48.5 points
  • A&M ML: -270
  • Mizzou ML: +220

(2) Indiana at Penn State

  • Time: Noon ET
  • Line: Indiana -14.5
  • Over/Under: 50.5 points
  • Indiana ML: -750
  • Penn St. ML: +530

(5) Georgia at Mississippi State

  • Time: Noon ET
  • Line: Georgia -9.5
  • Over/Under: 56.5 points
  • Georgia ML: -350
  • MSU ML: +280

Tulane at Memphis

  • Time: Noon ET
  • Line: Memphis -3.5
  • Over/Under: 54.5 points
  • Memphis ML: -172
  • Tulane ML: +144

LSU at (4) Alabama

  • Time: 7:30 ET
  • Line: Alabama -9.5
  • Over/Under: 49.5 points
  • Bama ML: -370
  • LSU ML: +295

Navy at (10) Notre Dame

  • Time: 7:30 ET
  • Line: Notre Dame -27.5
  • Over/Under: 55.5 points
  • Navy ML: +2000
  • ND ML: -7000

James Madison at Marshall

  • Time: Noon ET
  • Line: -13.5
  • Over/Under: 54.5 points
  • JMU ML: -520
  • Marshall ML: +400

Clemson at Florida State

  • Time: 7:00 ET
  • Line: Clemson -1.5
  • Over/Under: 56.5 points
  • Clemson ML: -120
  • FSU ML: +102

There you have it, folks. After a bit of a lighter slate last weekend in terms of top-tier matchups, college football returns in full force with three ranked-on-ranked contests according to the brand new and first-of-the-year College Football Playoff rankings. Plus, Playoff shoo-ins Indiana and Georgia both go on the road for a pair of dicey tests. Somehow, we'll get some big changes to the standings by Sunday morning.

