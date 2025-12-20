College Football Playoff games on the schedule you should watch today

College Football Playoff time is finally here, as the full schedule of first round games is set to kick off across the country today, from early afternoon into primetime.

Controversy usually follows the decisions made by the College Football Playoff selection committee, and that was true after the group left out Notre Dame at the last moment in favor of Miami, a decision that seemed right in itself, but raised questions about the timing used by the selectors.

A pair of Group of Five teams will get tested on the road against two of the best Power Four schools in the nation, while a notable SEC vs. ACC matchup gets underway from the site of The 12th Man.

Here is the full schedule of College Football Playoff games we will be watching today, and that you should be watching, too.

What you should watch on the College Football Playoff schedule today

All times Eastern

Miami at Texas A&M

Sat., Dec. 20 at 12 p.m. on ABC/ESPN

Texas A&M was perfect through 11 games and seemed poised to play for the SEC championship. That is, before going to rival Texas in the regular season finale, where they suffered their first loss.

Instead of going to Atlanta, the Aggies haven’t played since late November, booking a date in the first round playoff game at home in one of college football’s most intimidating home environments.

Miami also didn’t play for its conference championship in the ACC given its two other losses, but jumped Notre Dame on Selection Day to finish as the last team in.

Almost certainly the most competitive first round game this weekend, both sides feature strong defenses and lightning-fast skill players all over the field.

Tulane at Ole Miss

Sat., Dec. 20 at 3:30 p.m. on TNT

The other rematch of a regular season game in the College Football Playoff, this matchup between the Rebels and Green Wave will have one noticeable difference: the absence of Lane Kiffin.

Despite leading Ole Miss to its first-ever 11-win regular season and inaugural playoff showing, Kiffin bolted the program he helped turn into a national title hopeful to become the next head coach at LSU.

In his place steps Pete Golding. For good, not just as the interim. His first test is quite a moment for Ole Miss and the state of Mississippi, which is set to host arguably the single-biggest sporting event in their history here.

Tulane was on the wrong end of a 45-10 result at Ole Miss back in September, but went on to win the American championship. Head coach Jon Sumrall will leave the program to take over at Florida after this game, but has a chance to leave on very good terms.

James Madison at Oregon

Sat., Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m. on TNT

James Madison made history by becoming the second Group of Five team to earn College Football Playoff consideration after Virginia lost the ACC Championship Game.

That decision was met with controversy, as some analysts contend they don’t deserve the nod. Here’s their chance to prove those doubters wrong on the big stage in one of the most raucous stadiums in the country.

Oregon is a three-touchdown favorite over the Dukes and could get its full arsenal of very talented wide receivers back on the field in this first taste of postseason exposure.

College Football Playoff bracket

First Round Byes

No. 1 Indiana

No. 2 Ohio State

No. 3 Georgia

No. 4 Texas Tech

12 James Madison at 5 Oregon

Winner plays 4 Texas Tech

11 Tulane at 6 Ole Miss

Winner plays 3 Georgia

10 Miami at 7 Texas A&M

Winner plays 2 Ohio State

9 Alabama at 8 Oklahoma

Winner plays 1 Indiana

First team out: Notre Dame

Second team out: BYU

College Football Playoff rankings

Teams included in the College Football Playoff are in bold

Indiana Ohio State Georgia Texas Tech Oregon Ole Miss Texas A&M Oklahoma Alabama Miami Notre Dame BYU Texas Vanderbilt Utah USC Arizona Michigan Virginia Tulane Houston Georgia Tech Iowa James Madison North Texas

