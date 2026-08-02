Greg McElroy Says Historic College Football Powerhouse Can Disrupt the 2026 Playoff Race

Florida football finished 4-8 last season and fired Billy Napier, the first Gators coach since the 1940s to leave with a losing record. That does not sound like a program anybody should worry about. Greg McElroy disagrees.

On his Always College Football podcast, the ESPN analyst slotted Florida in his tier of SEC spoilers, teams with enough talent to knock a contender out of the bracket.

His reasoning starts with one result the rest of the sport seems to have forgotten about, and it runs through a roster that new coach Jon Sumrall has spent months restocking.

Greg McElroy explains why Florida can play spoiler in 2026

McElroy walked through the wreckage of Florida's 2025 season to start the segment. He outlined how the Gators lost to USF 18-16. DJ Lagway threw five interceptions against LSU the following week. Miami held Florida 0-for-13 on third down and to its lowest yardage output since 1999.

Then he made his case for how the Gators can be spoiler. and it's because they were last season. Those three losses set up Florida to win a huge win at home.

"Do not forget the one thing this roster did," McElroy said. "They did beat Texas, the preseason No. 1 team in America. Those Gators beat them. So the talent to ruin a big season is already on tape."

The staff change is the other half of the argument. Sumrall went 23-4 at Troy and 20-8 at Tulane, reaching the conference title game at both stops, and he hired Buster Faulkner away from Georgia Tech to run the offense. Faulkner brought quarterback Aaron Philo with him, and McElroy is not convinced the job is settled. He expects Tramell Jones to push Philo through fall camp.

The pieces around whoever wins it are real. Jadan Baugh is back after an 1,100-yard season, and the receiver room pairs five-stars Vernell Brown and Dallas Wilson with Eric Singleton, who thrived in Faulkner's offense at Georgia Tech.

McElroy's concern is the trenches, where both lines lost starters. His closing thought was that nobody wants to see Florida when the Gators have a chip on their shoulder.

What to expect from the Florida Gators in 2026

Sumrall has not tried to soften expectations. At SEC Media Days in Tampa, he said his year-one goal is to "win every time we play," then immediately qualified it. The team has "a freakin' long way to go," he said. He was equally blunt about the group McElroy flagged.

"The strength of our O-line was underwhelming for me," Sumrall said, and Florida has responded by adding four offensive linemen through the portal alongside two returning starters.

The roster turnover has been massive. Florida brought in 24 freshmen and 34 transfers, accounting for more than half its scholarship players.

Florida running back Jadan Baugh (13) runs during the second half of the Orange and Blue game at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There's returning production too. Baugh became the first Gators back to reach 1,000 rushing yards since Kelvin Taylor in 2015 and returned despite portal interest, giving Faulkner a foundation to build around.

The trio of Singleton, Wilson and Brown gives Florida one of the better receiver groups in the country. The linebacker room, led by Myles Graham and Aaron Chiles, is the deepest unit on the defense.

Quarterback remains the swing factor. Sumrall acknowledged at Media Days that "Philo's comfort level or confidence within what we're doing schematically is more advanced early on," though he has set no timeline for naming a starter.

Florida Gators head coach Jon Sumrall speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The schedule offers no soft landing, with Ole Miss visiting in September, a trip to Texas in October and the Georgia rivalry moving from Jacksonville to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta while the stadium there is renovated.

Sumrall called that one "a phenomenal environment" and said Florida simply has to play better in it. If the quarterback play is even average, the Gators have the surrounding talent to take somebody's playoff bid down with them.