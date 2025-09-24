Greg McElroy names the best team in college football ahead of Week 5
College football analyst Greg McElroy used Wednesday’s episode of Always College Football to plant a clear flag: Miami is the nation’s top team going into Week 5. The college football analyst and former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback pointed to the balance, depth and control the Hurricanes have shown through four games as the reason they sit atop his list, and he did not hedge. He credited their ability to dictate terms in every phase as the foundation of that view.
McElroy’s stance stemmed from what he had seen most recently against Florida. Miami imposed its will in a 26-7 win built on a run game that churned out timely gains and a defense that erased drives before they started. The performance matched what Miami has shown for a month: sturdy, repeatable football that travels.
As McElroy summarized it, “At No. 1, Miami. We had them at number one last week. They are going through a much-deserved bye week, but last week’s performance against Florida did very little to adjust what I think the Hurricanes can do.”
Why McElroy Kept Miami At No. 1 Ahead Of Week 5
McElroy’s explanation centered on completeness. “[Miami] can beat you running it. They can beat you throwing it. They can beat you with their defensive line. They can beat you with their secondary. That was a dominant performance from start to finish against the Florida Gators,” he said.
He framed Florida’s lone threat as an outlier, noting a brief 13–7 window and emphasizing how little the Gators manufactured offensively. “That was a clinic last week in execution on the defensive side. Their third-down performance in and of itself was off the charts good.”
Those points mirror what Miami has stacked across four wins. The Hurricanes are 4-0 and rose to No. 2 in the AP poll following the Florida result. Under first-year defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, Miami has allowed 244.5 yards per game and 11.5 points per game, while holding opponents to a 24% conversion rate on third down.
Pro Football Focus' grades slot them among the nation’s best units, including second in pass rush and third against the run. Up front, that surge is fueled by tone-setter Rueben Bain Jr., whose production and constant pressure have anchored a front that compresses pockets and closes rushing lanes. The collective effect supports McElroy’s thesis: Miami doesn’t need one script to win.
Performance Against Florida Reinforces Miami’s Case As Country's Top Team
Saturday’s in-state matchup supplied the latest evidence. Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for 116 yards and a touchdown, and CharMar “Marty” Brown scored twice in a 26-7 victory that was defined by defense. Miami outgained Florida 344-141, limited the Gators to 0-for-13 on third down and held quarterback D.J. Lagway to 61 yards on 12-of-23 passing.
Florida’s lone touchdown came on a seven-yard run by Jadan Baugh, but sustained offense never materialized. Even when momentum briefly swung after an officiating decision wiped out what appeared to be a long Brown touchdown on fourth-and-1, Miami’s composure held. A fourth-down stop early in the fourth quarter reset control, and Florida never drew closer.
The result underscored Miami’s identity: physical at the line of scrimmage, swarming to the football and steady at quarterback with Carson Beck managing the operation. It also extended a broader trend. The Hurricanes are 10-0 at home since the start of last season, and they have spent September pairing rugged defense with a reliable run game.
The Hurricanes are on a bye and will visit Florida State on Oct. 4.