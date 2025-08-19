Nick Saban Has Strong Response to Coaching Return Rumor
Nick Saban will once again be watching college football this season from his perch behind the College GameDay desk but rumors about his potential return to the sport are likely to continue. The most recent, which gained traction around SEC media days in July, came courtesy of former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy who said a notable source told him the decorated coach had some more left in the tank.
"A very much in the know person that I have a lot of respect for and have spent a lot of time around, and just really, really admire -- they seem to think Nick Saban is not done coaching," McElroy said at the time. "He's pretty adamant that he thinks Nick Saban will be coaching again."
Saban, who will soon turn 74, was asked about that during his award show on Monday night and offered a pointed reponse.
"Greg McElroy played quarterback for us and if he'd done something like that when he was a player, he would have got his a-- kicked," Saban said.
The line got a big laugh from the crowd even if it doesn't make that much sense. McElroy wouldn't have had such a source back when he was playing and Saban was still very much coaching at that time. But it sounds really good.