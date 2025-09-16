Greg McElroy names college football’s top Week 3 performer
Hot off a great weekend of college football, ESPN analyst Greg McElroy had to sing the praises of his Team of the Week, who scored a massive ranked road win in an absolute thriller.
That's right, McElroy elected to spotlight the Texas A&M Aggies and second-year head coach Mike Elko, who just earned the program's best win in years by hanging on for the late victory in a 40-point shootout against the Irish.
"Texas A&M has officially become a contender," McElroy declared on a YouTube video for ESPN, explaining that the victory goes beyond the surface-level value of toppling Notre Dame on the road. For A&M, this was a breakthrough a decade in the making.
"This is an Aggie team that in times in the past on big stages has not always lived up to their expectations," McElroy shared. "But now, man, I think you look at what was achieved... this was a monumental victory. Overcoming a bit of a curse, if you will, against highly ranked opponents, this was massive."
As much as the win improves Texas A&M's resume and chances at their postseason dreams, McElroy values the mental freedom of kicking that curse out of town.
"That psychological barrier for it can now be removed," he added. "This is their first win on the road against a ranked opponent since Auburn in 2014. That’s a 13-game losing streak in games like that. It signals a new era for Mike Elko and it proves that the Aggies can not only compete with elite teams, but they can also now beat elite teams in hostile environments."
Testing themselves early against the eventual national runner-up Fighting Irish a year ago proved value in preparing Texas A&M for an SEC slate they performed well against, and McElroy believes this year's war will also pay dividends for A&M as they hit the road in-conference.
"This is a battle-tested team, a dangerous team, and this was not a fluke by any stretch, but a showcase of a new clutch and explosive offense, a gritty defense, and a level of fortitude that we have not often seen from the Texas A&M Aggies," McElroy lauded of them. "They are this week’s team of the week. Congratulations, Aggies."
Texas A&M wins the weekend, according to Greg McElroy.
