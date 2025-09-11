Mike Greenberg names college football player he wants to marry: ‘I’m in love’
If dreams were lightning and thunder were desire, the whole ESPN set would have burned down during Wednesday's discussion of NFL Draft prospects between Mike Greenberg, Field Yates and Mel Kiper Jr.
Greenberg provided five questions to two of the foremost NFL Draft experts on the ESPN network, who spoke poetically about guys like Arch Manning, Drew Allar and LaNorris Sellers. However, when the topic reached Sellers, Mike Greenberg literally love-bombed the South Carolina quarterback, explaining that he wants Sellers for his New York Jets after watching just one performance from the kid.
"Field, when you projected in your much-too-early mock draft the New York Jets, which is my team, to take LaNorris Sellers, I said, let me do a little investigation," Greenberg told Field Yates. "I watched his game, which our colleague Louis Riddick happened to be broadcasting, on that Sunday, and I fell in love.."
This is not infatuation from Greenberg. Rather, he wants Sellers to become apart of his life for the long haul.
"That’s it, I’m in love," he continued. "There’s... I’m not in like... I don’t want to date, I want to marry LaNorris Sellers."
Mike Greenberg admits he's a fast lover but knows exactly what he wants... which is LaNorris Sellers under center for the New York Jets.
"Let me just briefly say: I fall in love easy," Greenberg added. "Anyone who knows me knows I fall in love fast. There are some people that need a lot of time and energy. I am swayed quickly. He is the guy that I would want."
Greenberg won't be horribly upset if Justin Fields winds up snagging the job long-term, but if the 2025 season doesn't go the way fans hope with Fields at QB, then Sellers is the rookie he'd like to turn to come next spring.
"Now look, Justin Fields winds up winning me over and he remains the quarterback of the Jets for 10 more years, that would be the best-case scenario," said Greenberg. "But if not, you turned me on to it. I cannot get over how much talent LaNorris Sellers seems to have."
That's not a crazy opinion in the least. After all, Mel Kiper did name Sellers as one of his two primary options for the No. 1 pick in 2026 as of right now.
