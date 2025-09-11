Greg McElroy predicts top-10 upset in Week 3 of college football
The stakes in Knoxville could not be higher this weekend. Sixth-ranked Georgia travels to Neyland Stadium to face No. 11 Tennessee in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 3. In a rivalry that dates back to 1899, Georgia leads the all-time series 29-23-2, but some college football analysts believe Tennessee's fortunes could change. The Bulldogs have dominated the rivalry in recent years, winning eight straight and each by at least 14 points.
But ESPN analyst Greg McElroy is picking Tennessee to flip the script. On his Always College Football podcast, McElroy explained why Neyland’s atmosphere, Georgia’s injuries, and Tennessee’s defensive front could tilt the game.
“What it sounds like and what I read, they're going to checker Neyland, which is always a super cool look,” McElroy said. “This is his first career road start, taking place in one of the most intimidating and hostile venues in all of college football.”
McElroy Sees Vols’ Defense As Key To The Upset
McElroy pointed directly to Tennessee’s ability to pressure quarterbacks as the potential difference-maker. “Tennessee's defense has kind of excelled at getting to the quarterback so far this year. They have a sack percentage of 11%. That's the 12th best rate in the country,” he said.
Georgia has offensive line concerns heading into Knoxville. “Georgia's offensive line now, they played their last game without two key players,” McElroy noted.
He cited right guard Juan Gaston’s knee injury and right tackle Ernest Green’s back issue as possible vulnerabilities. If the Bulldogs’ line is compromised, quarterback Gunner Stockton could face relentless pressure in his first career SEC road start.
“His ability to kind of manage the noise, manage the pressure, manage the external factors could be huge in determining the outcome of this game,” McElroy said.
Neuheisel Joins In Calling For Tennessee To Top Georgia
McElroy is not alone in forecasting an upset. Former college football coach and CBS Sports analyst Rick Neuheisel also picked Tennessee to win on Inside College Football.
“Had you told me I was going to take Tennessee in the preseason, I would have said, ‘You're crazy,’” Neuheisel admitted. “But having watched a couple of weeks, I'm still concerned about Georgia.”
Neuheisel pointed to Georgia’s lack of explosiveness and reliance on Stockton, who has yet to be tested on the road. Meanwhile, Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar has steadied the offense, and ESPN’s Football Power Index even gives the Vols a 51.5 percent chance to win. “I'm taking Tennessee. Doesn't feel great, but I think they can get it done there in Neyland,” McElroy said, echoing Neuheisel’s view that the Vols may have the right formula to end Georgia’s run.
Saturday’s result in Knoxville will ripple well beyond the rivalry. A Tennessee win would reshape the SEC race and deliver one of the season’s first top-10 upsets.