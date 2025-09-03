Greg McElroy reveals his surprise Week 1 top performer
Thomas Castellanos delivered the biggest statement of Week 1. The Florida State quarterback, making his Seminoles debut after transferring from Boston College, powered a 31-17 upset of Alabama that stunned the college football world. He didn’t just win the game. He validated every bold word he spoke during the offseason.
Castellanos had already drawn attention for saying Alabama no longer had Nick Saban to save them. He promised the Crimson Tide couldn’t stop him, and on Saturday, they couldn’t. Castellanos ran for 78 yards and a touchdown while throwing for 152 yards on just 14 attempts. Florida State looked physical, fast and fearless under new offensive coordinator Gus Malzahn.
The performance caught the eye of ESPN analyst Greg McElroy, who broke down Castellanos’ play on his Always College Football podcast. He called him “off the charts good,” highlighting his accuracy and poise against a top-tier defense. For a player with an inconsistent passing track record, it was a leap forward.
Greg McElroy Praises Thomas Castellanos’ Playmaking Ability
McElroy described Castellanos as a difference-maker, pointing to the number of defenders who had chances to bring him down and failed. He credited not only Castellanos’ mobility but also his growth as a passer. “When guys won, he hit them,” McElroy said. “When there were big plays to be made, he made them.”
He also emphasized how Castellanos shouldered the expectations he created. The quarterback’s preseason confidence drew criticism, but McElroy argued the win proved his words were more than bluster. He named Castellanos his “Dude of the Week,” a nod to the way one player defined the opening weekend.
Danny Kanell, speaking alongside McElroy, noted that fans were split on Malzahn’s hire. Skeptics remembered his uneven track record after Cam Newton’s Auburn days.
But Kanell pointed to Castellanos’ familiarity with Malzahn’s system, dating back to his freshman year, as key to the seamless fit. That comfort level showed against Alabama.
Florida State Shifts From Underdog To ACC Contender
The victory has broader implications for Florida State. The Seminoles were widely expected to hover around seven or eight wins, but the Alabama result changes the math. Kanell suggested they could realistically contend with Clemson and Miami, teams that once looked out of reach.
Legendary Florida coach Steve Spurrier also chimed in. On Another Dooley Noted Podcast, Spurrier praised Castellanos’ running style. He compared the advantage to Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, who posted a big rushing day of his own. Spurrier’s endorsement underscored how Castellanos’ legs give Florida State an edge.
Head coach Mike Norvell added that Castellanos’ investment in the program is evident in his leadership. Norvell said his energy lifts the offense and that his actions match his words. The Seminoles now face East Texas A&M, aiming to maintain their momentum.
Florida State proved in Week 1 that talk can become reality. Castellanos gave the Seminoles a signature win and a new identity, leaving the rest of the ACC on notice.