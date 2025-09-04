Greg McElroy reveals who he trusts more in Michigan vs. Oklahoma Week 2 matchup
On Thursday morning ahead of Week 2 of college football, ESPN's Greg McElroy hopped on SportsCenter to discuss several notable storylines coming off the first weekend and heading into the next.
The big spotlight is on Norman, Oklahoma this week, where the Sooners play host to the visiting 2023 national champion Michigan Wolverines. With both programs boasting about performances by their respective new quarterbacks last week, Greg McElroy did have a lean when asked which club he trusts more to take care of business in the matchup.
"I trust Oklahoma more," McElroy asserted. "And it's entirely due to the quarterback spot." He cited performances by Arch Manning and other last weekend which showcased the difficulty of winning in your first road start.
"Look, we all found out last week just how hard it is to be a young quarterback making a first big start on the road," McElroy added. "Look how Arch Manning played. It affected him. Even guys that were veterans — Ty Simpson at Alabama, went on the road at Florida State in his first real start, it affected him."
With that thought process in mind, McElroy chased down what he believes will be the edge in this contest.
McElroy believes John Mateer has advantage over Bryce Underwood
Michigan at Oklahoma sets up a classic mis-match at the quarterback position that Greg McElroy just can't get over. Oklahoma has John Mateer, new to the program but old to college football, who also gets the benefit of playing at home. Meanwhile, Michigan trots out a rookie on the road. There's just an inherent advantage with OU there.
"John Mateer has been on the road before," McElroy laid out. "He might not have been on the road wearing an Oklahoma uniform. But you know who hasn't? That's Bryce Underwood, the quarterback for Michigan. He's making his first real hostile start. While his first start was very, very impressive against New Mexico last week — I thought he was fantastic, to be honest with you — this will be a whole other level of competition."
With those facts in mind, McElroy has some doubts about an upset in Norman.
"Will (Underwood) be able to keep his poise enough to pull off the outright upset?" he asks. "I don't think he can. I trust John Mateer and this revamped Sooner offense to make it a bit of a score-a-thon, and if they can, it'll be really hard for a true freshman QB to keep up."