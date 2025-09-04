Greg McElroy spots biggest disappointment in Alabama loss to Florida State
Alabama football left former Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy shaking his head side to side after their two-touchdown loss in Tallahassee against Florida State on Saturday afternoon.
A seasoned veteran of ESPN's college football coverage, McElroy is never quick to bury a contender in the sand after a Week 1 loss, especially when it came on the road against an FSU team that just catapulted into the top-15 of the AP Poll. Clearly, Kalen DeBoer isn't the only man in America who realized this year's Seminoles are much improved vs. the 2-10 group last season.
On Thursday of this week, Greg McElroy made a pit stop on SportsCenter to comment on the fallout of the FSU loss. For him, the issues start with the 31 points allowed to a Seminole squad that completed just nine passes.
"There's plenty to clean up, especially on the defensive side of the football," he commented. "I think that was what was most disappointing."
Alabama disappointed on defense because they do have the talent and continuity that should lead to a strong unit, at least stronger than what they showed Saturday.
"This is a group that returned a lot of production from a year ago, they have the same coordinator, felt like there was going to be a lot of continuity," McElroy shared. "And yet, some of the things that got them last year also got them again in Week 1."
That meant a quarterback running wild on scrambles while tackling execution also left much to be desired.
"That was quarterback run and not being great in tackling, not being great with some of the angles and especially the effort in a few cases as well. So, a lot to clean up, mostly on the defensive side."
Unlike most power conference schools across the country, Alabama doesn't face a lower-league school in their first two weeks, instead getting Wisconsin after their Florida State loss.
"They've definitely got to pick it up and pick it up quick, because Wisconsin will be tough and Georgia is just a few weeks away," McElroy added.
A feast on the Badgers could be just what the doctor ordered for Alabama, since they arguably put together their most complete performance last season with the 42-10 beatdown of Wisconsin, and IN Madison no less. The return matchup feels like an opportunity for Kalen DeBoer to get right against a foe they dominated last fall.