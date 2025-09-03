Historic AP poll moment: Three in-state college football programs break 20-year ranking drought
Week1 of college football produced upsets, unbelievable plays, and undulation in the various ranking systems after the fact, leading to one American state placing three different programs in the top-15 of the Associated Press' poll ahead of Week 2.
Saturday morning got off to a chaotic start with the No. 1 team in that poll, the Texas Longhorns, losing on the road against No. 3 Ohio State. While that contest and Arch Manning's performance (or lack thereof) dominated much of the conversation this week, the three Florida schools all cleaned up in their openers, including a pair of impressive statement victories.
Of course, Miami toppled Notre Dame despite some questionable coaching decisions and fourth quarter play that allowed the Irish back into the ballgame before they ultimately came up short. Then, we all know about Florida State's butt-kicking of Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, while the state flagship Florida Gators blanked LIU 55-0 on Saturday.
With those results, plus the preseason respect paid to the likes of Miami and Florida — the Sunshine State was able to put all three of those programs in the top-15 of the latest AP Poll. Per Chris Fallica, AKA "The Bear," from FOX, that's the first time in nearly 20 years that all three piled into the top-15 in the same poll.
Miami: 5th
Florida: 13th
Florida State: 14th
South Florida: 25 votes!
South Florida also threatens to join AP Poll
Not only that, but Florida won't catch a chance to rest on their hammocks this weekend as another rising Sunshine powerhouse comes into town: South Florida! Under former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh, the Bulls became a real program, and showed themselves off as a threat when they thrashed 2024 CFP team Boise State by a 34-7 score in Tampa.
That's a BSU squad pundits expected to make a return trip to the playoff as the Group of Five representative — evidenced by the fact thhe Broncos were the only G5 club to make the preseason AP Poll, coming in at No. 25.
Now, USF has a real chance to establish themselves as the G5 playoff favorite here over the next two weeks. With the win over Boise a quality one, the Bulls now have consecutive road games against Florida and then Miami. Win even one of those games and South Florida is all of a sudden this year's version of last year's Boise team.
Heck, we could very well wind up with FOUR teams from Florida populating the AP Poll if USF is able to make some more noise this September.