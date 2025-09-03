Joel Klatt calls NCAA "spineless" for suspension of Michigan player
The targeting rule in college football is under the spotlight again, and Joel Klatt did not hold back. On Wednesday’s edition of The Joel Klatt Show, the FOX Sports analyst ripped the NCAA for upholding Michigan linebacker Jaishawn Barham’s first-half suspension against Oklahoma.
Barham was ejected in the second half of Michigan’s 34-17 win over New Mexico after a sack on quarterback Jack Layne was ruled targeting. That ruling carried into this weekend, forcing him to sit out the first half against the Sooners in Norman, one of the marquee Week 2 matchups.
Michigan appealed the decision, but the NCAA stood by the call. Head coach Sherrone Moore and Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti both disagreed with the ruling, though they could not overturn it.
Klatt Blasts NCAA For Targeting Decision
Klatt, who has long criticized how the rule is applied, was blunt in his latest comments. “It’s always been dumb, and the people within college football need to fix it. But you know what? They’re spineless. The rules committee is totally spineless when it comes to the targeting call. And the reason is because they’re just afraid of litigation.”
The analyst argued that Barham’s hit did not meet the spirit of targeting. He maintained that even New Mexico fans would not have believed Barham was trying to harm Layne. Instead, he viewed it as a clean play by a defender simply making a football move.
Klatt has previously suggested splitting the penalty into two tiers, “Targeting I” and “Targeting II.” The first would carry only a 15-yard penalty, while the second would include an ejection for clearly malicious hits.
In his view, that distinction would prevent cases like Barham’s from costing players critical playing time in high-profile games.
Michigan Faces Oklahoma Shorthanded
The Wolverines now must start their showdown with Oklahoma without one of their defensive leaders. Barham transferred from Maryland last season and quickly became a standout, finishing second on the team with 66 tackles in 2024. Against New Mexico, he appeared to have forced a fumble on the play in question, only for it to be overturned by the targeting call.
Sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan stepped in last week and delivered an interception, a sack and five tackles. Michigan will count on him again to help slow down the Sooners’ offense until Barham can return after halftime.
Moore voiced his frustration this week, saying, “It’s a rule we have to get changed. How do you teach a 6-3 player to tackle someone who’s 5-8? He lowers his head, and it might be even worse.” His comments reflect a broader dissatisfaction among college football fans with how the rule is enforced and the consequences that follow.
This is not the first time targeting has altered a major game, and it almost certainly will not be the last. The NCAA’s unwillingness to revise the rule, despite mounting criticism, ensures debates like this one will continue.