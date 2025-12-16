Urban Meyer sends strong message on $54 million coach amid Michigan rumors

Michigan closed the 2025 regular season at 9–3 and, while preparing for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl on December 31 against Texas, dismissed head coach Sherrone Moore for cause following an internal investigation that found credible evidence of an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

Moore was later arrested and faces related criminal allegations; assistant Biff Poggi has been named interim coach as the program manages legal, personnel, and NCAA fallout.

With the transfer window opening on January 2, the timing leaves Michigan with a short window to steady the program.

On a recent episode of "The Triple Option" podcast, Urban Meyer weighed in on Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman, whose name has surfaced repeatedly in connection with the opening.

"Someone said like Marcus Freeman, and what are you, out of your mind? Here's what's going on. I'm convinced. When you hear that stuff, that's an agent out there throwing his name out, and I can promise you you're going to hear the word extension and a raise."

Co-host Mark Ingram II then said, "You want to know a name that's coming up on the radar, coach? Urban Meyer."

Which Meyer laughed off before responding, "Yes. I think that's my agent doing that to get me a raise on Big Noon."

Marcus Freeman leaving Notre Dame for Michigan? @CoachUrbanMeyer chimes in. pic.twitter.com/CXE078cWdz — The Triple Option (@3xOptionShow) December 15, 2025

A wide range of names have surfaced as possible successors to Moore at Michigan, including Freeman, Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, Washington’s Jedd Fisch, Arizona State’s Kenny Dillingham, and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, among others.

Freeman became Notre Dame’s head coach in December 2021 after serving as defensive coordinator, with outside NFL speculation following his rise.

He has led Notre Dame to three straight double-digit win seasons, including a College Football Playoff national title game appearance in 2024, and holds a 43–12 record in five seasons with the Irish.

He signed a multi-year extension in late 2024 that runs through 2030; local reporting has placed his annual salary at approximately $9 million, with the deal valued at roughly $54 million.

South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman smiles while participating in senior day activities before facing the Syracuse Orange at Notre Dame Stadium. | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

On the flip side, you have Meyer, who now occupies a prominent media role with Fox Sports' "Big Noon Kickoff" after more than three decades as a college coach.

A three-time national champion with a career record of 187–32, who previously coached Michigan’s archrival Ohio State from 2012 to 2018, Meyer’s name has also been linked to the opening.

However, the next hire won't just be judged on immediate on-field results, but also on restoring stability, protecting recruiting pipelines, and managing the legal and ethical fallout of Moore’s dismissal.

