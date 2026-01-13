Joel Klatt declares there’s a new top head coach in college football

A college football champion will be crowned on Jan. 19 after the No. 10-seed Miami Hurricanes and No. 1-seed Indiana Hoosiers face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

As many fans have noticed and have thoroughly enjoyed pointing out online, the SEC does not have a representative in the title game for the third consecutive year. Many in the sport have attributed this to NIL and the transfer portal, which allow non-traditional programs like Texas Tech or Indiana to contend, while programs like Georgia or Alabama no longer have significant talent advantages.

When it comes to the Bulldogs, Fox's Joel Klatt revealed on a recent episode of "The Next Round" that Georgia can't even say they have the best coach in college football anymore, going as far as to say that Indiana's Curt Cignetti has surpassed him.

"It leads into this idea of Kirby (Smart) is the best coach in college football," Klatt said in reference to the SEC being the best conference narrative. "Well no he's not. He hasn't even played in the final four in the last three years with good teams by the way. And in some cases based on the composite, the most talented team.

Fox Sports announcer Joel Klatt walks across the field prior to the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"So Curt Cignetti is doing more with less than anybody," Klatt said. "And he's doing it on a stage and at a pace right now that is fairly unprecedented. He did it at Indiana. Guys Indiana is likely to win the national championship. That blows my mind. It just does."

While it seemed extremely brash or arrogant at the time when Cignetti told college football fans to Google him at his introductory press conference, that appears to have been a legitimate warning that no one was really ready for.

In his four years as an FBS head coach, which include his final two seasons at James Madison, Cignetti has compiled a 45-6 record. At Indiana alone, he has put together a record of 26-2, leading the Hoosiers to the program's first outright Big Ten title since 1945, the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff and also helped Fernando Mendoza have a breakout year that saw him win the Heisman trophy.

Arguably the most interesting part about Cignetti's success outside of his one-liners and otherworldly confidence is the fact that he isn't chasing someone else's legacy at another program, he is working to build his own.

Despite being the hottest coach on the market this coaching cycle, Cignetti inked an 8-year extension worth around $93 million that will keep him in Bloomington.

So, for those college football traditionalists who are struggling to accept the new reality of what this sport has become, it appears that accepting Indiana as a powerhouse is another thing they'll have to add to the list.