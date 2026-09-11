Joel Klatt Slams Former No. 1 Overall Recruit Who Has 'Regressed'

The 2026 college football season is underway, and there is already significant pressure on a former No. 1 overall recruit.

Bryce Underwood Flashed as a Freshman

Michigan Wolverines sophomore quarterback Bryce Underwood was the top player in the 2025 recruiting class. He was brought in to fix the quarterback problems of his home-state team. Underwood showed flashes as a true freshman, completing 60.3% of his passes for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added 392 yards and six scores on the ground.

However, things didn't get off to the best of a start this season. Underwood underperformed in the season opener against the Western Michigan Broncos. he completed 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also added 47 yards and one score on the ground.

The one passing touchdown came controversially. The Wolverines trailed the Broncos 12-7 in the final seconds. Underwood sailed a pass out of the back of the end zone as time ran out. However, after a review, one second was added to the clock. Underwood then found JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard game-winning touchdown pass.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) throws a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joel Klatt Says Underwood has Regressed Ahead of Oklahoma Game

Fox Sports analyst Joel Klatt, who will be on the call this weekend as Michigan takes on the No. 11 Oklahoma Sooners, said on "The Herd with Colin Cowherd" that when watching Underwood's film from that game, he's regressed as a player.

"Bryce Underwood, it looked like he regressed from a year ago," Klatt said. "There were just things he wasn't seeing, whether it was in the run game, the passing game, leverage throws, decision-making, that have to improve, and they have to improve drastically."

Oklahoma Gives Underwood a Chance to Answer His Critics

Underwood could not ask for a more challenging opportunity to change the narrative. Oklahoma dominated the University of Texas at El Paso Miners 51-0 in its opener, with Brent Venables' defense holding the Miners to 198 total yards while recording four sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

The Sooners also have some history with Underwood. In last year's meeting, Oklahoma held Michigan to 13 points, while Underwood completed only 9-of-24 passes for 142 yards.

That makes Saturday's matchup about more than just another game for Underwood. Oklahoma's defense will test every area Klatt identified as a concern, from decision-making and leverage throws to his ability to make plays when the pocket breaks down. If Underwood can respond against the Sooners, the Week 1 criticism will begin to fade. If the same problems show up again, the questions surrounding Michigan's quarterback could become much louder.

Michigan and Underwood take on Oklahoma at noon ET on Fox on Saturday.