Paul Finebaum Blasts Historic College Football Program After Controversial Win

The Michigan Wolverines started the 2026 college football season with a controversial win to kick off the Kyle Whittingham era against the Western Michigan Broncos, 13-12.

Michigan Wins in a Thriller over Western Michigan

The Wolverines struggled offensively, totaling just 276 yards of total offense. Quarterback Bryce Underwood did not have a good game, completing 12-of-22 passes for 170 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The one touchdown is what drew the controversy.

The Wolverines were trailing 12-7 in the final seconds. He tried a Hail Mary attempt that sailed out of the back of the end zone as time expired, marking one of the biggest upsets in college football. Or so they thought. Instead, after review, there was one second added to the game clock. This gave Michigan one more chance at the end zone. This time Underwood found JJ Buchanan on a 47-yard touchdown pass as time expired.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) makes a pass against Western Michigan during the second half. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Paul Finebaum Rips Michigan After Controversial Win Over Western Michigan

ESPN's Paul Finebaum called out the Wolverines on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He said it shouldn't come as a surprise from a program like Michigan.

"The whole thing was pathetic," Finebaum said. "But then again, it's Michigan. None of us should be surprised that treachery and deceit follow that university everywhere."

This was an obvious shot at Michigan's sign-stealing scandal that allegedly helped it win a national championship in 2023. There were several penalties that came out of that scandal, including many staff members losing their jobs.

Michigan Now Faces Oklahoma After Controversial Season Opener

Michigan now has almost no time to dwell on the controversy. The Wolverines host the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at noon ET in a matchup between two teams that had dramatically different opening weekends.

While Michigan needed a final-second touchdown to survive, Oklahoma cruised past the University of Texas at El Paso Miners 51-0. The Sooners scored on their first eight possessions, while quarterback John Mateer threw three touchdown passes and the defense held UTEP to just 198 yards.

That contrast puts even more pressure on Michigan heading into the matchup. The Wolverines can put the Western Michigan controversy behind them with a strong performance against Oklahoma, but another inefficient offensive showing could turn the questions surrounding Whittingham's team into something much more serious. Michigan escaped Week 1, but Oklahoma will be looking to make sure the Wolverines do not get another escape in Week 2.