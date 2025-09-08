Josh Pate calls AP Top 25 rankings "terrible" after Week 2 slate
Josh Pate did not hold back when addressing the newest AP Top 25 rankings. On Sunday’s episode of The College Football Show, he tore into the Week 3 rankings following Week 2’s results, calling them “utter trash” and “a joke.”
The analyst zeroed in on Florida State’s placement at No. 10, behind Texas at No. 7, despite the Seminoles dominating Alabama in their opener. Pate argued that preseason expectations were propping up certain brands rather than rewarding on-field results.
“Speaking of terrible, I have the AP poll in my hand,” Pate said. “The AP poll this week is a joke. I’ll explain it to you. We’re not laughing, but it is a joke. I don’t appreciate the AP poll this week. The AP poll is utter trash this week. Hypocrisy knows no bounds when it comes to the AP poll.”
Florida State, Texas And Vanderbilt Spark Pate’s Criticism
Pate’s main frustration centered on Florida State. The Seminoles’ 2-0 start included a decisive win over Alabama, but voters still slotted them three spots behind Texas, which had already lost a game. “Florida State’s at 10. Texas is at seven. That’s dumb,” Pate said.
He also raised Vanderbilt as an example of bias in the system. The Commodores improved to 2-0 after dismantling Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, but they received just a single vote.
Meanwhile, South Carolina sat at No. 11 despite needing special teams plays to escape against the same Hokies in Week 1.
“If I were to dress Vanderbilt’s resume up in Alabama clothes, Vanderbilt would be a top five team,” Pate said. “But they’re not because they’re Vanderbilt. Because this entire process is corrupt. And as the future commissioner of this sport, I will take over the AP poll when the time comes.”
Week 2 Results Shift College Football Playoff Picture
Beyond Pate’s critiques, the updated poll reflected the weekend’s biggest swings. Oklahoma jumped five spots to No. 13 after Brent Venables’ defense stifled Michigan in a 24-13 win. The Wolverines tumbled to No. 23, showing how costly a high-profile loss can be.
Elsewhere, South Florida entered the poll for the first time since 2018. The Bulls upset Florida in Gainesville and debuted at No. 18, knocking Billy Napier’s Gators out of the rankings entirely. The loss renewed questions about Napier’s long-term future in Gainesville.
Clemson slid to No. 12 after a sluggish win over Troy, while Missouri entered at No. 25 thanks to a rivalry win over Kansas. The SEC now has a record 11 ranked teams, even as questions linger about how many are legitimate playoff contenders.
The AP poll remains one of the most powerful weekly snapshots of the sport, but Pate’s words underscored how perception can clash with performance. As the season enters Week 3, the gap between reputation and results is already one of the year’s defining storylines.
The debate over rankings is unlikely to quiet, especially with marquee matchups like Georgia-Tennessee and LSU-Florida looming.