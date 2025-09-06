Josh Pate labels SEC powerhouse as potential national title contender after Week 1
Josh Pate did not hesitate to adjust his preseason outlook after LSU’s statement win in Week 1. The college football analyst admitted he may have underestimated the Tigers, specifically their offensive line, which impressed on the road in a 17-10 victory over Clemson.
On his College Football Show, Pate explained why that performance changed his perspective. “LSU is one team that I may have been wrong on. I say may because we’ve only got one week so far, but that offensive line played way, way, way better than I thought they would on the road against Clemson,” Pate said. “Even though I’m predicting them to win eight games, they could quite literally win a national title. They could be that caliber of team.”
LSU Shows Balance In Clemson Victory
The Tigers leaned on quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who threw for 232 yards and a touchdown while completing 74 percent of his passes. He protected the football, got it out quickly and helped LSU’s offensive line stay in rhythm against an elite defensive front.
While LSU averaged just 3.5 yards per carry on the ground, Pate called that “enough” when paired with Nussmeier’s efficient play and a wide receiver group capable of stretching the field. For Pate, that balance provided evidence LSU can contend at the highest level.
Brian Kelly emphasized the importance of the second-half surge.
“I thought we dominated them in the second half,” Kelly said. LSU outgained Clemson 354-261 in total yards and finished with a 25-13 advantage in first downs. The win marked Kelly’s first season-opening victory at LSU and his first against a top-five opponent.
Tigers' Poll Movement And Rising Expectations
The Tigers’ climb in the national rankings reflected the broader shift in perception. LSU jumped from No. 9 to No. 3 in the AP Poll and No. 4 in the Coaches Poll. They also ranked No. 2 in CBS Sports’ comprehensive 136 poll, behind only Ohio State.
Eight SEC schools now sit in the top 25, with LSU positioned as the conference’s lead contender alongside Georgia. Clemson fell to No. 9, underscoring how meaningful the Tigers’ victory was in the eyes of voters.
Kelly credited Nussmeier’s leadership for helping establish that standard. “That helps your offensive line, happens only when you have a veteran quarterback,” Kelly said. The challenge ahead is maintaining the same intensity against Louisiana Tech, a game where LSU opened as a five-touchdown favorite.
LSU’s win did more than secure a confidence boost. It signaled that Kelly’s team may be ahead of schedule in its climb back to national title contention. With a proven quarterback, a strong offensive line showing and a defense capable of holding up against top competition, the Tigers have already altered the SEC picture.
Saturday night in Baton Rouge against Louisiana Tech will not offer the same spotlight. But LSU’s ability to maintain sharp execution will determine whether Pate’s recalibrated forecast proves prophetic as the season builds toward conference play.
LSU and Louisiana Tech kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in Tiger Stadium.