Clear top landing spot emerges for Auburn transfer quarterback Ashton Daniels

The College Football Playoff is just getting started but the CFB offseason is in full swing already. Players across the country are announcing their decisions to stay with current schools or enter the transfer portal, including many starting QBs, like Auburn's Ashton Daniels. He announced a plan to leave the Tigers this week and already has another power conference program as a rumored destination.

Daniels appeared in several games toward the end of Auburn's season and essentially took over as the offense's primary quarterback in November. Through just four performances as a senior, preserving his redshirt for a fifth year next season, Daniels tossed for just under 800 yards while rushing for 280 more. He tossed for 353 yards and scored four total touchdowns in a 45-38 OT loss at Vanderbilt, then added 259 passing yards, 100+ on the ground and added a TD in a one-possession loss to Alabama to end the regular season.

Following that pair of strong outings at the tail-end of the schedule, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Sunday that Daniels intends to transfer out of the program for his final season at the collegiate level in 2026. Shortly after that news came out, an early candidate jumped to the top of some people's minds...

BREAKING: Auburn QB Ashton Daniels is entering the @TransferPortal, he tells @On3Sports



In the 4 games he played this season, Daniels totaled 1,077 yards and 5 TDs



1 year of eligibility lefthttps://t.co/RlUbB6Fk7q pic.twitter.com/PtxClnZxbj — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) December 21, 2025

That school would be Stanford. After all, Ashton Daniels did play three whole years at Stanford after committing to the Cardinal out of high school. Though he's an alum of Buford High School in Georgia, the West Coast was a long-term home for Daniels before his one-year stint at Auburn. Could he make a return to his old stomping ground? That could be a possibility.

Plus, there's the fact that the new Stanford head coach, Tavita Pritchard, has a history with Daniels. Pritchard arrives in Palo Alto after spending the last three years coaching quarterbacks for the Washington Commanders, but before taking on that role, Pritchard was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Stanford in 2022 — for a freshman Daniels. He is the position coach and OC which Daniels committed to and came in under at the college level.

Auburn Tigers quarterback Ashton Daniels is set to enter the transfer portal when the window opens in January, and PFSN Analyst Terrance Biggs sees a reunion as the best fit.



New Stanford head coach Tavita Pritchard was Daniels' quarterback coach during his previous stint with… pic.twitter.com/3nRFzIXirx — PFSN College (@PFSNcollege) December 23, 2025

Ashton Daniels did lead the 17-team ACC in interceptions when he last started for Stanford during their rough 3-9 2024 campaign. Although, a lone bright spot was the connection between the QB and future NFL wideout Elic Aymanor. But after a year in the plains, perhaps a return home to lead a Stanford program looking to finally take that massive rebuilding leap back to bowl eligibility could be a worthwhile challenge for the senior.

