Lane Kiffin comments fuel speculation on college football coaching move
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin hasn't spoken directly on the many job openings to which his name has been linked, but he did so with Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger this week. In a story posted on Friday, Dellenger revealed some thoughtful comments from Kiffin on the current state of things. Meaning... his personal life, professional life, and whether he sees himself in Oxford, MS long-term.
Of course, Kiffin isn't going to come out and say point-blank what his intentions are post-2025. After all, his Rebels have just one loss so far this season and are in prime position to make the program's very first College Football Playoff appearance. However, he did speak candidly about the place he's at, right now, in November, with an awesome football team.
“It’s like this movie, an amazing movie,” he said, per Dellenger. “What you thought you wanted and what you always pictured may not be what you eventually want when we get older and we change. We think this is, ‘We want more action and the city and things to do!’ Well, maybe it just all came together here.”
Maybe, just maybe, Ole Miss offers everything that Lane Kiffin wants in 2025, even if he once dreamed of grander opportunities.
“I grew up picturing I’d be at one of the elite blue bloods where you can sign top-five classes every year because of your in-state talent and facilities and tradition,” Kiffin added. “I wasn’t raised to think it was a program like Ole Miss, but I’ve also changed a lot over the years. I didn’t grow up thinking this was the final chapter of the story. Maybe it is.”
Kiffin is still non-committal on any decision, but that "maybe" motif suggests, well, maybe he does want to stick around Ole Miss and see if he can't get the Rebels to a championship game someday. Heck, Dellenger even tweeted out as part of the story that "Lane Kiffin has never been happier, he says."
If that's not enough evidence in the Ole Miss direction, Yahoo Sports, who Dellenger writes for, tweeted out his Kiffin story and not-so-subtly suggested that Kiffin's comments were an indicator he is thinking of running it back in Oxford next fall.
Joel Klatt, a highly respected college football broadcaster and analyst, also said Friday morning that he now believes Lane Kiffin will stay at Ole Miss next season. That's Dellenger more or less hinting at Kiffin's return, Klatt predicting it, as well as other college football media members.
Florida remains a strong option for Kiffin, as does LSU, or heck, a potential NFL move, too. However, the nuggets Lane Kiffin continues to drop about his enjoyment of Ole Miss, the school, the program and the place, have to make Ole Miss fans feel pretty good about retaining the hottest head coaching name in college football.