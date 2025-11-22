Lane Kiffin pursuit takes turn as ‘momentum has shifted' toward SEC powerhouse
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin is the most coveted name on the hottest coaching carousel in years — if he decides to leave Oxford. That decision remains very much up in the air as of Week 13's Saturday, but by Black Friday, a resolution could come regarding his future. For now, there's just a report that one of the three SEC schools in pursuit of Kiffin has nosed ahead in the race.
Kiffin has been at Ole Miss for six seasons now and just notched his fourth ten-win year, plus his third straight, while the Rebels are marching toward the program's very first College Football Playoff appearance. Life is darn good for the current head football coach in Oxford, MS. However, LSU and Florida are in hot pursuit of his talents right now, and Kiffin could even have an NFL on down the line if he wants that opportunity. The biggest question in college football in 2025 is where will Lane Kiffin wind up?
Early Saturday morning before the college football slate got kicked off, CBS Sports college football reporter Matt Zenitz came through with a new lead on the answer to that question. He reported that the LSU Tigers have gained some confidence regarding their chase to land Lane Kiffin.
"Numerous sources with knowledge of the situation have told CBS Sports in the last 24 hours that they believe the momentum has shifted in LSU's favor to land the talented head coach," Zenitz wrote, covering his bases as well. "To be clear, that does not mean it's a done deal."
Zenitz even added in a post on X Saturday morning: "There continues to be a lot of confidence on the LSU side regarding where they stand with Lane Kiffin, sources tell me."
Lane Kiffin has 'gone back and forth'
Though in the piece, he did explain that a lean for LSU now could change with the wind this afternoon.
"Throughout the week, Kiffin has seemingly gone back and forth by the day while trying to make a decision," Zenitz added. "For example, there were multiple days this week that sources felt like it was trending toward Kiffin taking the job at LSU only for it to then come across the next day like he was giving real thought to staying at Ole Miss."
Lane Kiffin has enjoyed a long and public coaching career already, yet he's never been more central in the college football spotlight than he is right now — target of the two biggest job openings in the country while simultaneously leading a historic run for an SEC program toward a chance to play for the national championship. The tension is ratcheting to an all-time high down in the Magnolia State. Let's see how the cookie crumbles at the Kiffin household over the next ten days.