Lane Kiffin 'would prefer' one major college football job over other offers
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin is as hot as any name in the football coaching world right now. Seemingly every college job that's opened in this hectic 2025 cycle would love to have him, while he's even being tossed around as an NFL possibility. However, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes he has the skinny on what Kiffin would do if he leaves Oxford.
Kiffin really hasn't given much indication that he plans to exit Ole Miss. He has the Rebels amidst their most successful campaign in decades, and with just one loss heading into the third weekend in November, Ole Miss is primed to make the program's very first College Football Playoff. He's repeatedly said he won't bother with the coaching carousel until the season's over, which could draw into late January.
Of course, rumors attached to his name have still run rampant online, with experts everywhere speculating on his 2026 destination. While Joel Klatt is also in the dark on whether Kiffin stays or goes, if he does depart Oxford, Klatt believes Florida is Kiffin's personal preference among the open jobs at the moment.
"Florida is a job that I think Lane would prefer over the other two, from what I’ve been told," Klatt shared, according to On3. "And they are not quite in the same boat as Ole Miss and LSU in terms of — ‘Here, the sky is yours and name your price.’ There are more strings.”
Kiffin has 'blank check' at LSU, Ole Miss
Interesting nuggets from Klatt there. He believes, all factors being equal, Lane Kiffin "would prefer" the Florida job. But Klatt also notes that, financially speaking, Florida is more weary to pay whatever Kiffin and his representation demand.
"I know that Ole Miss is basically telling him, ‘Hey, it’s a blank check,'" Klatt added. "'You tell us what you need to stay here, and we will do it.’ I have that on good authority. I also have, on pretty good authority, that LSU is prepared to do the same thing for Lane Kiffin."
As John Travolta's character once stated during the Mexican stand-off in Face/Off... "Hahaha, wheeeeee, what a predicament!"
Ole Miss, Florida and LSU may just be having their own three-way gunfight over Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss offers comfort, stability and money, but not elite resources; while LSU is likely the best overall open job in college football, but has a tumultuous leadership situation; and then Florida is reportedly Kiffin's preference but may not offer the money that LSU/Ole Miss will.
That's a pretty good predicament to be in if you're Lane Monte Kiffin.