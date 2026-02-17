$91 Million Head Coach Named Best Coaching Hire in College Football

College football witnessed one of the busiest coaching carousels in recent memory over the past few months. James Franklin landed at Virginia Tech in a major ACC splash, rising offensive mind Eric Morris took over at Oklahoma State, and several SEC and Big Ten moves, including changes at Auburn, Michigan State, and UCLA, shuffled established staffs.

Yet Lane Kiffin’s jump from Ole Miss to LSU was the headline move of the sprawling 2025–26 coaching cycle, reshaping rosters and expectations across the FBS.

On Nov. 30, 2025, Kiffin accepted LSU’s offer, reportedly a seven-year deal worth $91 million, and immediately became the flashpoint of the cycle, leaving an Ole Miss team that had already secured a College Football Playoff spot.

The hire has since been viewed as a major win for LSU, given Kiffin’s combination of offensive acumen, recruiting ties, and transfer portal mastery, traits that align directly with LSU’s goal of returning to consistent CFP contention.

In fact, in CBS Sports' Valentine’s Day feature previewing the 2026 season, Carter Bahns explicitly labeled Kiffin the coaching hire he’s most captivated by and described him as an “obvious ‘A+’ hire for LSU.”

"Any conversation about the 2026 coaching carousel has to start and end in Baton Rouge," Bahns wrote. "Not only was the Tigers' pursuit of Kiffin as dramatic a search as college football has seen, but it also legitimizes the national championship aspirations that LSU holds every single season. This is one of the most elite coaches in the sport, and his work in the transfer portal gives him a shot to win at the highest level straight away."

Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Kiffin’s head-coaching resume includes prior stints in the NFL with the Oakland Raiders, at Tennessee, and USC, a successful run as offensive coordinator at Alabama (2014–16), and a mid-major turnaround at Florida Atlantic before ultimately reviving Ole Miss.

At Ole Miss (2020–25), he compiled a 55–19 record and delivered three consecutive double-digit win seasons, a program first, cementing a reputation for high-octane offense and aggressive transfer portal strategy.

Kiffin’s first portal window at LSU produced one of the most impactful hauls of the 2026 cycle, with 247Sports ranking LSU’s transfer class No. 1 nationally. The group was headlined by quarterback Sam Leavitt (Arizona State), offensive tackle Jordan Seaton (Colorado), and edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen (Ole Miss).

LSU also secured the No. 11-ranked 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports, led by five-star defensive linemen Lamar Brown (ranked No. 1 athlete nationally) and Richard Anderson (ranked No. 1 defensive lineman nationally).

However, the influx of high-profile transfers, elite recruits, and significant donor investment places Kiffin squarely in a win-now mandate entering 2026.

Read More at College Football HQ