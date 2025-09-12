Lincoln Riley gets honest on proposed college football transfer portal change
When asked about the NCAA’s proposed changes to the transfer portal, USC head coach Lincoln Riley did not shy away from the controversy. Speaking with CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell, Riley gave a candid assessment of the calendar dilemma facing college football.
The NCAA FBS Oversight Committee recently voted to move the transfer portal window to January while eliminating the spring period. If approved, the lone window would open Jan. 2, 2026, one day after the College Football Playoff quarterfinals. For coaches preparing for postseason games, that timing raises serious concerns.
Riley acknowledged the problem and compared the scenario to one the NFL would never allow. He said free agency during the playoffs is unthinkable, but that is effectively what the NCAA is creating. At the same time, he admitted no solution fully aligns with both the academic and competitive calendars.
Riley Calls Transfer Portal Timing A No-Win Situation
Riley told Kanell there simply is not a perfect answer. He said the overlap of the playoff schedule with the academic semester creates unavoidable conflict. While he is relieved the new system only has one window, he conceded that sacrifices will be made no matter what.
“You hear the arguments,” Riley said. “Some guys have come out vocally and said this shouldn’t be during the playoffs, and I agree.
"To think that the NFL would be playing the postseason while free agency was happening at the same time, that would never happen. But the flip side is, where do you put it? Because you do want to get your roster set. Guys have to get in school.”
Riley went on to explain the competing priorities. Coaches need roster clarity heading into spring, while athletes must meet enrollment requirements. That makes the calendar nearly impossible to resolve in a way that satisfies all sides. For now, he views the single window as progress, even if imperfect.
NCAA Proposal Draws Divided Reactions Across College Football
The proposed change has sparked sharp disagreement across the sport. Ohio State coach Ryan Day has been vocal in his opposition, saying the January window makes little sense for playoff teams. He argued that coaches cannot be expected to finalize rosters while still preparing for championship games.
Other coaches, including Florida’s Billy Napier and LSU’s Brian Kelly, have backed the plan. They believe one window will simplify roster management and reduce the December chaos of bowl practices, signing day, and transfer departures. Both have said the focus should be on progress, not perfection.
The Division I Administrative Committee is expected to vote before Oct. 1. If approved, the rule will reshape roster building for every program in the country. Riley’s remarks underscore that the system may never be seamless, but coaches will be forced to adapt regardless of personal preference.
The Trojans will return to action Sept. 21 when they host Utah at the Coliseum.