New video emerges of Ryan Day's private message to Sherrone Moore amid Ohio State-Michigan
Following the 2024 brawl, Ohio State and Michigan attempted to prevent another melee from brewing following the Buckeyes' decisive win over the Wolverines. A new video shows Ryan Day's private conversation with Sherrone Moore following the game.
Day emphasized that Ohio State had no plans to plant the flag on the Michigan logo. The Ohio State head coach went on to implore Moore to encourage his players to move from midfield.
“Sherrone, if we don’t want a problem we gotta get them [Michigan players] outta here," Day told Moore, per WDTN's Joey DeBerardino. "I’m not gonna plant any flags, none of that.”
Moore can then be seen encouraging his players to head to the locker room. Here's a look at the video that has fans buzzing on social media.
Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak vs. Michigan
It was a big victory for Day as Ohio State snapped a four-game losing streak versus Michigan. Day opted not to reveal his true feelings after Ohio State defeated the team's rival.
"But I'm going to save all those comments because I think the best thing to do is win with humility," Day said following the win, per ESPN. "We wanted to take this rivalry game back. The way our guys played spoke to that. They played with great passion and physicality."
Ohio State is expected to head to College Football Playoff while Michigan will play in a bowl game
Ohio State now heads to the Big Ten title game to face Indiana, while the loss essentially eliminates Michigan from contention in both the conference and College Football Playoff. Pro Football Sports Network's latest projections has Michigan playing Texas in the Citrus Bowl.
"I mean, it stings, everybody stings," Moore reflected on the loss, per USA Today. "You sting for the seniors, you sting for the program. When you're in this 24-7, when you're in this for 365, this hurts, you know?
"And you work tirelessly to make this be successful. So it's not just about me, it's really about the kids and all the hard work. And so I'll put it on me."