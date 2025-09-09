Garrett Nussmeier’s ranking in ESPN’s latest SEC QB list is indefensible
ESPN college football writer Bill Connelly has updated his comprehensive ranking of every SEC starting quarterback, featuring some peculiar choices with some of the league's greatest talents.
Obviously, Arch Manning's drop to seventh will draw headlines, and the top of the list will surprise plenty of people, but it's the positioning of LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier that's really puzzling. Following a very solid 2024 season, all things considered, and a start to 2025 which featured a win AT Clemson, the Tigers' QB1 is middle of the pack? That seems like a strange choice.
Alas, behold Connelly's full 1-16 featuring two brand new transfers up top while more veteran presences like Nussmeier or Marcel Reed or LaNorris Sellers slot a little bit further down than readers may expect.
SEC Quarterback Rankings
- Beau Pribula | Missouri
- John Mateer | Oklahoma
- Taylen Green | Arkansas
- Diego Pavia | Vanderbilt
- Joey Aguilar | Tennessee
- Garrett Nussmeier | LSU
- Arch Manning | Texas
- Gunner Stockton | Georgia
- Ty Simpson | Alabama
- Marcel Reed | Texas A&M
- Austin Simmons | Ole Miss
- LaNorris Sellers | South Carolina
- Blake Shapen | Mississippi State
- Jackson Arnold | Auburn
- DJ Lagway | Florida
- Zach Calzada | Kentucky
The only pick you really can't argue with is Kentucky's Calzada at 16th, because he's been flat-out dysfunctional through two football games for the Wildcats. But let's address Nussmeier long-form.
Garrett Nussmeier is the current favorite to win the Heisman Trophy, you know, annually awarded to the best player in college football. The LSU quarterback is +900 to win the award as of Tuesday morning as we head into Week 3, according to FanDuel. Plus, as we said, LSU already scored a huge road win over Clemson and is 2-0 right now. So, what's the deal?
"He was solid against a good Clemson defense and wholly mediocre, with an interception and three sacks, in a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday," Connolly wrote. "He gets the benefit of the doubt because he has a stronger track record than most on this list, but it's time to pick it up."
Time to pick it up? Let's be honest, Bill, you're rewarding John Mateer for a home win against a bad Michigan offense and placing Beau Pribula No. 1 because he racked up stats against a Kansas program that never fields a strong defense. Meanwhile, Nussmeier put 'er in cruise control against LA Tech a week after dominating the second half of a road win at Clemson.
Sure, Nussmeier's 469 total passing yards and just two touchdowns through the air leave a little to be desired numbers-wise, but from a results standpoint, he's led the Tigers to No. 3 in the nation with arguably the best win in the country in his back pocket — and they even took away a beautiful back-shoulder touchdown throw to Barion Brown in that game which should have counted.
Based on Garrett Nussmeier's career, his play so far this year, and his standing as the literal Heisman Trophy favorite, sixth is a smidge (or more) too low in the SEC QB rankings list.