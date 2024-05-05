Ex-Michigan football player Obi Ezeh dead at 36
Former Michigan Wolverines football player Obi Ezeh has died at the age of 36, his mother and the school announced.
"We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh," Michigan football said on X/Twitter. "Our prayers go out to his family, friends, and former teammates. May he rest in peace."
The exact details of Ezeh's death have not been made public.
His mother paid tribute to her son following his death.
"My very own!" My Obi. My #2. My heart. My father's heart. My quiet giant. Grand child of an elephant. Journey well to your maker," Ezeh's mother said in a Facebook post. "My Obinna Ezeh, you will always be in my heart my beloved son."
Ezeh spent five seasons with the Wolverines, including 10 starts and 13 total appearances in his second season following a redshirt.
The following year was arguably Ezeh's best as a collegian, recording a team-best 98 stops in 12 starts at middle linebacker, earning All-Big Ten honorable mention from the coaches and media.
As a redshirt junior, Ezeh was named a Butkus Award semifinalist after totaling 69 tackles, five for a loss, two breakups, and a fumble recovery.
In his Michigan career, Ezeh had 293 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, three sacks, and two interceptions in 49 appearances.
Michigan went 35-28 in his time with the program under head coaches Lloyd Carr and Rich Rodriguez.
He signed with the Washington Redskins as an undrafted free agent, and was waived several weeks after being signed.
