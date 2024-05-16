EA Sports College Football 25 Release Date Announced
Just 100 days until the start of the 2024 college football season, fans have learned another crucial date on the preseason calendar, as EA Sports has announced the release date of its much-anticipated College Football 25 video game.
EA will release College Football 25 on July 19, what has become the landmark date of the 2024 preseason, just 36 days before the regular season kicks off in Week 0.
Fans have already seen a sneak preview of what the game's cover will look like after a Deluxe Edition version of the cover was leaked, and then a Standard Edition cover was also made public.
That cover features a trio of athletes, including: Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, Colorado receiver and defensive back Travis Hunter, and Michigan tailback Donovan Edwards.
EA Sports last issued its popular college football video game more than a decade ago, back in 2013, after which the company announced that it was discontinuing the game.
That decision followed a court ruling that forced EA Sports to pay compensation to athletes who had previously been included in the product but were not paid.
Then, after the creation of the new NIL rules two years ago, EA went public by announcing that the game would return at some point in the future. That date is now official.
